Athletics vs. Rockies Preview: Stats To Know and Pitching Matchups

After beating the Brewers in a three-game series, the Athletics now set their sights on the Rockies.

The Rockies have struggled to amount to anything this season due to their terrible pitching, which we will get into later. The good news for the Athletics is that this series once again takes place in Las Vegas , the same city where the A's were able to hit 15 home runs in a three-game stretch.

General Stats

May 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

The Athletics are sitting at 33-35 and just 2.5 games back from the A.L. West lead, meaning a strong series vs. the Rockies could return them to the top of the division. This season as a team, the Athletics are batting .246 (ninth in MLB) and are seventh in home runs with 87, a stat that could be very valuable throughout the series.

The Rockies, on the other hand, have struggled this season, sitting at 26-42. However, their hitting stats are nearly identical to the Athletics, as they are hitting .247, which ranks them one place above the Athletics at eighth in MLB. But, they could use a few more homers, with 64 on the season, which ranks them 24th in the league.

Jun 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Pitching-wise, both teams are in the bottom five in all major stat categories. The Athletics' pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a 4.65 ERA and 26th in WHIP, with 1.42. The A's pitchers have all given up the third-most home runs this season, with 92. Something that could give the Rockies breathing room.

The Rockies' pitching this season has been absolutely horrendous, ranking 30th in WHIP (1.52) and 30th in ERA (5.56). However, they barely edge out the Athletics in home runs allowed this season, with 91, which ranks them 26th in the league.

Pitching Matchups

Jun 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) leaves a game against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Right off the bat, the Athletics already have a very big advantage, pitching-wise, this season. Not only will both aces, Gage Jump and J.T. Ginn , make an appearance, but Jeffrey Springs will be starting Game 2, meaning he has had ample time to make adjustments when pitching in the very hitter-friendly Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jump will open things up for the Athletics. This season within the Majors, Jump is 2-1, with a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP, both of which currently lead the Athletics. But keep in mind his sample size is very small. The Rockies have yet to announce their pitcher for Friday's game.

Jun 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Rockies will have a tough time getting acclimated to the conditions in Vegas. In Game 2, they will send out Kyle Freeland, who has struggled this season to say the least. He has a 1-6 record, 7.81 ERA, and 1.70 WHIP. His Game 2 opponent will be Jeffrey Springs, a matchup that should feature plenty of offense.

May 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

In the series finale, the Athletics will utilize J.T. Ginn, who would struggle during his Game 2 start vs. the Brewers on Tuesday. However, Ginn now fully understands how balls fly in that ballpark, which means he should be able to change his approach for Game 3 vs. the Rockies.

His opponent in Game 3 will be Tomoyuki Sugano, who has a 6-4 WL, 4.08 ERA, and 1.29 WHIP. This game will be the most competitive of the series, as it features two pitchers with the smallest ERA differentials. Ginn hosts a 3.15 ERA, meaning there is only a .93 gap between the two pitchers.