Athletics Option Rotation Pitcher After Rough Start Against Yankees
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Following a rough start in West Sacramento on Sunday against the New York Yankees, left-hander Jacob Lopez told reporters he's headed to Triple-A.
He tossed just two innings for the club before being part of the 13-run third inning. He ultimately gave up seven earned runs on five hits, two walks, and recorded three punchouts. The start raised his season ERA to 6.75, and he still holds a winning record of 4-3.
After the game, reporters talked to Lopez and he said, "[I'm] gonna go to Triple-A and figure it out."
When asked if Kotsay told him of this, he nodded.
Lopez added, "Not being able to do your job really sucks... [I want to] get healthy, regain confidence, and try to get back here."
Another Rotation Spot Opens
After the injuries to Luis Severino and Aaron Civale, the club will be looking to replace these spots in the rotation. Mark Kotsay discussed today that Severino could be out for even longer than we all expected.
This could mean the team will have to take a few starters from Las Vegas, or even consider the trade market, to replace these guys, since they could all be out of the rotation for an extended time.
It's certainly a big loss for the A's losing those three arms, considering that Severino and Lopez were two of the most reliable starters for the team last season. Aaron Civale joined the team this offseason and has also been super reliable to take the rock every five days and give quality starts for the Green and Gold.
As it stands, the team has J.T. Ginn, Gage Jump, and Jeffrey Springs. With an off-day tomorrow before the upcoming road series in Chicago, expect the team to make a slew of roster moves to add at least 1 starter to the active roster.
Possible Callups, and One Confirmed, Before the Upcoming Road Trip
Following the rough homestand, manager Mark Kotsay suggested the team will make roster changes before the upcoming road trip. The trip will hold a pair of three-game sets against the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.
Yesterday, I suggested the A's could call up Luis Morales to take a roster spot, but the team might not do so before the Chicago series. Instead, the team is electing to call up Kade Morris, who was acquired by the A's organization in the deal that sent Paul Blackburn to the New York Mets.
On the position player side of things, there's a strong chance they move on from middle infielder Alika Williams. Although he's a good defender, his batting average sits at .100, as he is 1-for-10 since joining the A's.
A real option for the A's to replace Williams is the Rutgers product, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer. 'JKG' was drafted in the third round in 2024 and has been mashing his way up the A's organization. He holds a .358 batting average and a .934 OPS with the Las Vegas Aviators (AAA) so far this season.
With Jacob Lopez heading down and Kade Morris up, anticipate the team possibly removing Alika Williams from the roster to make space for the hot 23-year-old shortstop, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2