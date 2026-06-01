Athletics Option Rotation Pitcher After Rough Start Against Yankees

Following a rough start in West Sacramento on Sunday against the New York Yankees, left-hander Jacob Lopez told reporters he's headed to Triple-A.

He tossed just two innings for the club before being part of the 13-run third inning. He ultimately gave up seven earned runs on five hits, two walks, and recorded three punchouts. The start raised his season ERA to 6.75, and he still holds a winning record of 4-3.

May 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws a pitch during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

After the game, reporters talked to Lopez and he said, "[I'm] gonna go to Triple-A and figure it out."

When asked if Kotsay told him of this, he nodded.

A's pitcher Jacob Lopez said Mark Kotsay told him after Sunday's 13-8 loss that he's headed down to Triple-A.



"It's kind of been a common thing all year. So, gonna go to Triple-A and figure it out."



Lopez added his focus now is to "get healthy, regain confidence and try to… pic.twitter.com/ztoNKV9Mvj — Kirsten Moran-Kellar (@kirstenlizmoran) June 1, 2026

Lopez added, "Not being able to do your job really sucks... [I want to] get healthy, regain confidence, and try to get back here."

Another Rotation Spot Opens

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

After the injuries to Luis Severino and Aaron Civale, the club will be looking to replace these spots in the rotation. Mark Kotsay discussed today that Severino could be out for even longer than we all expected.

This could mean the team will have to take a few starters from Las Vegas, or even consider the trade market, to replace these guys, since they could all be out of the rotation for an extended time.

Luis Severino may be out for a significant amount of time. 😵‍💫



While Mark Kotsay didn't want to go into the specifics, he did remind reporters that a shoulder injury like this one "will take time."



Not good news for the A's.#Athletics pic.twitter.com/VsKeIBUpIB — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) May 31, 2026

It's certainly a big loss for the A's losing those three arms, considering that Severino and Lopez were two of the most reliable starters for the team last season. Aaron Civale joined the team this offseason and has also been super reliable to take the rock every five days and give quality starts for the Green and Gold.

As it stands, the team has J.T. Ginn, Gage Jump, and Jeffrey Springs. With an off-day tomorrow before the upcoming road series in Chicago, expect the team to make a slew of roster moves to add at least 1 starter to the active roster.

May 14, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (left) takes the ball from starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Possible Callups, and One Confirmed, Before the Upcoming Road Trip

Following the rough homestand, manager Mark Kotsay suggested the team will make roster changes before the upcoming road trip. The trip will hold a pair of three-game sets against the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.

Yesterday, I suggested the A's could call up Luis Morales to take a roster spot, but the team might not do so before the Chicago series. Instead, the team is electing to call up Kade Morris, who was acquired by the A's organization in the deal that sent Paul Blackburn to the New York Mets.

The A’s are reportedly promoting their 12th ranked prospect, Kade Morris.



Morris was acquired from the Mets in the Paul Blackburn trade, and now joins the A’s rotation.



This news comes after Jacob Lopez announced he’d be heading to Triple-A after Sunday’s game #Athletics — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) June 1, 2026

On the position player side of things, there's a strong chance they move on from middle infielder Alika Williams. Although he's a good defender, his batting average sits at .100, as he is 1-for-10 since joining the A's.

A real option for the A's to replace Williams is the Rutgers product, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer. 'JKG' was drafted in the third round in 2024 and has been mashing his way up the A's organization. He holds a .358 batting average and a .934 OPS with the Las Vegas Aviators (AAA) so far this season.

With Jacob Lopez heading down and Kade Morris up, anticipate the team possibly removing Alika Williams from the roster to make space for the hot 23-year-old shortstop, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer.