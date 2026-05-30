Key Takeaways From A’s Blowout Loss Against Yankees
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After getting swept by the Mariners in the previous series, the Athletics did not start things off so hot vs. the Yankees.
The Athletics are now on a four-game losing streak and remain second in the A.L. West. Things aren’t looking good on the injury front, either. After the top of the first, Luis Severino exited with an injury, sidelining yet another A’s starting pitcher. When it rains, it pours, and right now it's pouring hard.
A's Lineup Is Out of Order
While there were some bright spots in the 8-2 loss, there were two in particular that shone the most. Henry Bolte and Zack Gelof would play well, combining for five of the Athletics eight total hits on the night. Bolte would go an impressive 3-of-4, while Gelof would go 2-of-4 with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.
The Athletics lineup right now has not been very complementary. The top of the lineup, featuring Colby Thomas and Nick Kurtz, saw one hit combined, which was a Kurtz solo-shot in the bottom of the 1st. The middle of the lineup actually did some damage for once, with Brent Rooker and Soderstrom both recording a base hit.
The bottom line is that when one part of the lineup does well, the other parts don't. When this happens, we should see Mark Kotsay switch up the lineup, something that has happened but usually involves removing a player completely in favor of another. Something needs to change now.
The Athletics' Pitching Is Still a Lost Cause
The Athletics would use eight pitchers throughout the game, but not even that would slow down the steady slew of Yankee runs. Although they did not pitch for long, it could still have had an adverse effect on the rest of the series if the pitching was already not good enough. It is starting to feel hopeless.
Mentioned earlier, starting pitcher Luis Severino would exit the game after warming up in the top of the second. Keep in mind, Aaron Civale was placed on the 10-day IL on May 26, meaning the A's are actually running out of starters. Because of this, we can expect the Athletics to use more and more relievers throughout the series.
The Athletics Could Get Swept Back-to-Back
We could be witnessing a season-altering skid for the Athletics right now. Not only are the injuries piling up big time, but we are seeing a collapse of what was an elite offense for most of the season. If the A's are unable to sneak out a win soon, there is little hope they can get back on course to end the season.
But right now, the A's look outclassed from top to bottom vs. the Yankees. As mentioned in a previous article, the Yankees have threats all over the field, and given how the A's pitching staff has been performing, it is very unlikely the Athletics will find a win in this series. A troubling prediction to say the least.
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Andrew Ferguson is the beat writer at Athletics On SI. He is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV, striving to turn his lifelong passion for sports into his career.Follow afergLV