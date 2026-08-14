Probable Pitching Matchups for Athletics vs. Rangers Series

The Athletics would love to derail the Rangers' trek to a divisional title.

After getting swept badly by the Rays, the Athletics have nearly run out of reasons to play the rest of the season. Injuries are still very prevalent; there is a shaky bullpen and, not to mention, a very top-heavy rotation. With that said, there are still reasons for the Athletics starters to perform. A strong finish could mean a guaranteed spot in 2027.

Friday: Gage Jump LHP vs. Kumar Rocker RHP

Aug 2, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gage Jump would start the break as the team's opening pitcher, which is a nod only given to the best. However, Jump has not been the pitcher many expected him to be post-break, posting a 6.38 ERA and a 1.79 WHIP. He would get back on track vs. Boston, where he would pitch 6.0 innings, allow just two runs, and record a career-high 11 strikeouts. Like the Boston series, Jump needs to jump-start the Athletics' momentum following a tough loss.

On the other side of the diamond, the Athletics will face Kumar Rocker, who has an identical seasonal ERA to Jump at 4.46. In his last start vs. Baltimore, he struggled, pitching 3.0 innings, allowing two home runs, seven total hits, and six runs. Based on last starts alone, the Athletics have an advantage.

Game 2: JT Ginn RHP vs. MacKenzie Gore LHP

Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) delivers a pitch in the first inning between the Athletics and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In what could be the series decider, the Athletics will have ace J.T. Ginn on the mound, who has easily been the Athletics' most consistent and dominant pitcher this season by a long shot. This year, Ginn is posting an 8-6 record, a 3.41 ERA, and a 1.21 WHIP. In his last start vs. Boston, he pitched 6.0 innings while giving up five hits and earning just a single run.

His counter will come in MacKenzie Gore, who, all things considered, is not a bad pitcher. In 2026, he has a 6-9 record, a 4.43 ERA, and a 1.24 WHIP. In his last start on Aug. 10, he pitched 5.1 innings, while giving up a single run and four hits in a win over the Angels. This matchup has the makings of an elite chess match.

Game 3: Jacop Lopez LHP vs. Cody Bradford LHP

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been a few dissenting opinions about how elite Jacob Lopez has been since returning from the minors. As a starter, he has posted a 1-1 record, with a team-leading 2.36 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. In the series opener vs. the No. 1-seeded Rays, he would complete 7.0 innings, while holding them to just five hits and two runs. Keep in mind, as well, that he would be the first Athletics pitcher in 43 games to complete the seventh inning of a start.

Like in Game 2, we are in for a very intense pitching battle. The Rangers utilize Cody Bradford, who, despite having a very small sample size, has been elite. So far in two starts, he is 0-1, with a 2.38 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. It should also be noted that Bradford is not a strikeout specialist; in his last start, he pitched 7.0 innings while striking out a single batter. This will not fly in Sutter Health.

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