Why Jacob Lopez Breakout Is Exactly What Athletics Need

The Athletics need pitching.

Jacob Lopez was hands down one of the worst starting pitchers for the Athletics. But after getting sent down to the minors to figure a few things out, he would return as a very solid option in the bullpen. But after Aaron Civale was traded, the Athletics put their full trust in Lopez in the third spot of the rotation.

Three Solid Starters Is a Must

Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws against Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In recent articles surrounding the trade deadline, it was clear that the Athletics needed to add another solid starter to what has been an abysmal starting rotation. The best part is that the Athletics are already close to accomplishing this with rookie star Gage Jump and ace J.T. Ginn .

However, it is important to note that MLB series are three games. And even though it is rare to have your best three pitchers in the same series, down the road, in the playoffs, things like this matter. With Lopez pitching an amazing game in his first start back, the Athletics might be able to skip this part.

Other Problems Will Get Addressed Faster

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, the main priority for the Athletics with the deadline approaching is starting pitching. But if Lopez can remain a consistent starter, the Athletics could look to fix things elsewhere around the roster, which could be huge long-term for a very young team.

Say, the Athletics get a quality reliever, and all of a sudden, the Athletics look like a fringe team to sneak into the playoffs. While there is still a lot of work to do, a move like this could raise the team's ceiling, which in this situation was already slightly elevated with a breakout from Lopez.

More Bullpen Flexibility

May 31, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one ties into the first part of having three solid starters. But if the three pitchers can give the Athletics at least 18 innings in a three-game stretch, the Athletics should have more options available in the bullpen. With how bad the starting rotation has been, there have been times when the A's are out of reliable options later in the series.

Even though Lopez would only pitch 4.1 innings, there is still room to grow. In his first start back, it could be inferred that Lopez was on a leash in some capacity. With his pitching history added to the equation, taking him out in the fifth was a no-brainer. But if he can build that trust, the Athletics will reap the benefits.