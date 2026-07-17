Projected Pitching Matchups for Athletics Upcoming Series vs. Nationals

After losing nine straight before the All-Star break, the Athletics need to turn things around soon.

In the first series, the Athletics will take on the Washington Nationals, who stand at 48-49 and are coming off a series in which the Yankees swept them. With two teams looking to get things back on track right out the gate, we could be in for an absolute blood bath.

Game 1 | Cade Cavalli vs. Gage Jump

Jul 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (61) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gage Jump has been amazing for the Athletics since getting called up back on May 26. In that time, he has made nine starts while posting a 3-4 record with a 3.51 ERA. The only problem is that when you compare his home splits to away splits, there is a glaring gap. At home, Jump is hosting a 6.20 ERA, with a 1.70 WHIP. On the road, he is hosting a 0.75 ERA and 0.88 WHIP; a massive difference.

Cade Cavalli has been one of the most controversial pitchers this season. After being suspended for five games for an offensive comment to Willson Contreras back on June 30, Cavalli has taken a noticeable hit in his mound production. This season, he is 5-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 1.35 WHIP. In his last two starts, Cavalli has pitched 8.1 innings, with a 1.56 WHIP and an ugly 5.40 ERA.

Game 2 | Zack Littell vs. J.T. Ginn

Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws against Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With J.T. Ginn pitching in Game 2, the Athletics have a real shot of winning their first series since June 14 vs. the Rockies. This season, Ginn has posted a 7-6 record with a 3.67 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. In his last start, Ginn struggled, allowing six hits and eight runs in just 4.1 innings pitched. With more rest, Ginn could turn things around.

Zack Littell, on the other hand, has been decent but not good this season for the Nationals. This season, Littell is 7-6, with a 4.90 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. He pitched a solid game in his last start vs. the Yankees, where he pitched 4.0 innings while allowing five hits and a single run. This will be the series-defining matchup.

Game 3 | Foster Griffin vs. Jacob Lopez

May 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws a pitch during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, this is by far the most lopsided pitching matchup in the series. Jacob Lopez was sent down earlier this season following a string of poor starts, but since his call-up, he has been great for the A's. Since getting called up, Lopez has pitched 4.2 innings in relief, with a 7.71 ERA and 1.29 WHIP.

This does look terrible, but it is important to note that his ERA spiked after a defensive blunder with two outs vs. the Tigers. If that ball were caught, Lopez would have no earned runs to his name since his call-up. The play is shown below.

when life gives you lemons... pic.twitter.com/SRlF5Fihgb — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 8, 2026

Even if you give Lopez the benefit of the doubt, his opponent still clearly outmatches him. Foster Griffin is 10-2 this season with a 2.77 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP, which is elite. In his last outing, he threw 7.0 innings, allowed just five hits and one run, and struck out nine in a win over the Astros.