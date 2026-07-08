Athletics Mauled by Tigers: Key Takeaways From Game 1 Loss

After being swept by the Marlins in the previous series, the Athletics were unable to turn things around against the Tigers.

With the Athletics' loss on Tuesday, their record over the last 10 games is now 2-8, a mark that raises serious questions moving forward. If the Athletics hope to finish the first half of the season strong, they need to figure out how to take this series vs. the Tigers. Unfortunately, this is much easier said than done.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer Is Here

Jun 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) hits a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



The Athletics’ only real bright spot over the past few series has been Joshua Kuroda-Grauer , which could point to him becoming a permanent addition this season. Since his debut just seven games ago, the 23-year-old is hitting .462, with a very impressive 1.058 OPS. This offensive outpour was completely unexpected.

While we all knew that JKG was a stud during his time in the minors, no one could have expected such a smooth transition. And while he will most likely not hit .450+ for the rest of his career, he will be a cornerstone of the Athletics for years to come. In the loss, JKG would go 3-of-4 with a double. His only out in the game was a very solid 11-pitch at-bat, which goes to show how well he is making contact right now.

Henry Bolte Is Ahead of Schedule

Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) runs past third base after bating a one run home run against Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a recent article , we discussed the importance of Henry Bolte being the Athletics' primary run scorer throughout the series, and so far, he has not let us down. In the loss, Bolte went 1-for-3 with three runs and a homer in the third inning. If he can maintain this, the series should begin to fall in the Athletics' direction.

The home run marks his third of the season, and considering it came off back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, it goes to show how dangerous Bolte will be once he reaches his full potential. Keep in mind that Bolte is one of, if not the fastest, players in MLB. And with a 6'3 frame, we could see his POP increase exponentially during his career—a great mixture, to say the least.

Jacob Lopez Needs Time

Outside of a very ugly bottom of the sixth, Jacob Lopez would have had a very solid outing. Keep in mind, Lopez would have gotten out of the inning unscathed if not for a miscommunication between Lawrence Butler and Kuroda-Grauer on a shallow popup with two outs. Since it was scored as a double, the box score doesn't look good. Check out the play below:

when life gives you lemons... pic.twitter.com/SRlF5Fihgb — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 8, 2026

If that ball had been caught, Lopez would have exited the game after allowing just two hits and no runs in 3.0 innings. With that said, it can be assumed that Mark Kotsay gives Lopez grace down the stretch. Which could mean two things: Lopez has a shot at re-entering the starting rotation, or he stays as a regular in the bullpen. Either way, the future looks brighter for Lopez.