Athletics Shockingly Lose Again: Key Takeaways From Outing vs. Detroit

The Athletics' terrible skid is not slowing down anytime soon.

With the loss on Saturday, it really feels like there is no hope left in the Athletics dugout. If you read the subhead, you would know that this loss marks the 10th series in a row since the Athletics last won a series, on June 14 against the Rockies.

What To Do With Jack Perkins

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Jack Perkins against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics rotation has been awful all season long. Inconsistent pitching, injuries, you name it, the A's have dealt with it. To remedy an early Luis Severino injury, the Athletics would elect to use Jack Perkins as a replacement. Coming from the bullpen, the expectations were not very high. But Perkins is holding the A's back significantly.

Perkins and Jeffrey Springs have been key contributors to the Athletics' inability to win series. With both playing terribly, the A's really do not have many options left. The only question that remains now is which pitcher will be off the team first. However, Perkins, despite giving up six runs in 5.1 innings, would show some promise by striking out nine batters while walking one. This outing really does not help the Athletics with the decision mentioned above.

Luis Medina and Jose Suarez Are Back..For the Most Part

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Jose Suarez against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luis Medina and Jose Suarez would have a very difficult series against the Red Sox, with both pitchers contributing heavily to three of the losses during the series. However, in the loss on Saturday, they were okay, but far from where they were just before the All-Star break, when they combined for 12.2 innings without allowing a hit.

Suarez would earn a single run, despite not allowing a hit in 1.1 innings pitched. Medina, on the other hand, would allow two hits without giving up a run. While both pitchers did well, it was still far from perfect. And moving forward, we need to see these guys pitch lights out if there is any chance for a late-season resurgence.

Henry Bolte Put On a Show

Jul 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) jogs back into the dugout in the middle of the seventh inning in a game against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry Bolte has not made much of an impact for the Athletics recently, and we discussed the potential of him getting sent down earlier this week. But after a monster performance vs. the Tigers, which saw three hits, one of them a three-run shot in the eighth.

Bolte would also record a single and a double, meaning all that was left was a triple for the cycle. With a game like this, Bolte cannot let off the gas pedal. His elite speed makes him a nightmare on the basepaths, something that will make the A's better if he can remain consistent.