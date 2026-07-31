Why It's Time for A's To Send Down Henry Bolte

The A's are in the midst of a rough few weeks of baseball, and it's hard to point the finger at one player because there have been a lot of reasons that have contributed to the struggles.

Injuries have killed the team this season, as All-Star starting catcher Shea Langeliers and superstar slugger Brent Rooker are both likely out for the remainder of the season .

May 9, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) celebrates hitting a three run home run with first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) andright fielder Carlos Cortes (26) and catcher Shea Langeliers (23) during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Soderstrom and Jacob Wilson have also spent chunks of the season on the Injured List, and Zack Gelof is currently there right now . It stinks being without all of those star hitters, but the pitching staff is also a big reason for the recent woes.

The A's have been without their ace, Luis Severino, for months, and just lost J.T. Ginn to the injured list . They have not been getting consistent play from their staff, which has led to a rough rotation and a bullpen with the highest ERA in all of baseball.

The A's Need To Send Down Henry Bolte

Jul 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) jogs back into the dugout in the middle of the seventh inning in a game against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to blame anything on just one person, and Bolte had a super hot start. The reason for his early success was that he kept the ball on the ground, let his speed carry him to infield singles, and would often poke it through defenders for hits.

Now, Bolte is having struggles with making contact and is swinging and missing too much. Obviously, contact bats come at a premium, especially when they have the type of speed that Bolte has.

Henry Bolte slugs his first career homer! pic.twitter.com/JxwxrVoUBy — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2026

In 65 career games now, he's struck out 66 times heading into Thursday's contest. That's more than a strikeout in each game. Chasing pitches is partially to blame, but it's starting to feel like it's been mental for Bolte, or potentially something in his swing that's causing the swings and misses.

What Would the A's Do Without Bolte?

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics outfielder Denzel Clarke (1) before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bolte is obviously nice to have with that speed, and when his bat is working, it's very nice to have in there to get on and swipe some bags. Without Bolte, they would need someone to play centerfield every day.

Denzel Clarke could return soon and take over the position. He's proven he is one of the best defenders in all of baseball in center field. His one issue is that he really struggles at the plate.

Potentially, the team could give Lawrence Butler more time in center. He does a solid job out there, and he's proven to be a leader for the team and has even called player-only meetings to try to get the clubhouse going.

There are a few options the A's have if they send down Bolte. This does not mean his future with the team is done, but it could be good for him to work on some things and return as a better player.