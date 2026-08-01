This A's 'Failed Starter' Could Be Big Part of Rotation
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The trade deadline is quickly approaching; on Monday, teams must wrap up their final trades for the remainder of the season.
Because the A's are falling quickly out of the AL West, partially due to injuries and, most recently, the news of Shea Langeliers being out for the remainder of the 2026 season, they could gear up to be sellers.
If the A's are smart, they might try to retool their team for next season. This would mean not trading any key pieces for next season, but adding some controllable pieces that could help them compete.
The team specifically needs help with pitching. Both the A's rotation and bullpen have been dealing with injuries, and the biggest blow to the staff has been the absence of ace Luis Severino for a couple of months.
Mason Barnett Could Be an Important Starter for the Rest of 2026
A's GM David Forst has said he doesn't feel forced to make a trade with the deadline coming up, as he expects the team to remain contenders next season, so he doesn't want to deal away the core players of the team.
They could still deal guys like Jonah Heim, who are set to be free agents, but trading guys like Tyler Soderstrom and Nick Kurtz would be more unlikely at this point.
Mason Barnett made a start against Boston, throwing four scoreless innings before allowing a few runs in the fifth inning. That certainly said a lot because he's served a few different roles for the team, and now being a starter for the rest of the season is a strong possibility.
After having success in the bullpen, Barnett got some ride as the team's closer before a couple of rough outings sent him back to Triple-A.
Deadline Decisions Will Decide the Current Rotation
Just because the A's are seemingly out of contention, landing some young and controllable arms feels like a strong possibility before Monday's deadline.
If the A's are able to land some young talent, they could potentially make some starts, which would push Barnett back to the bullpen. If not, Barnett could really get the ride in the current rotation, especially after his nice start against Boston.
It's possible that the A's don't do much of anything to their pitching staff, and that would leave Barnett in the mix for now. The team has many options, but it feels like doing nothing won't improve the current unfortunate situation with the pitching woes.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2