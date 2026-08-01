This A's 'Failed Starter' Could Be Big Part of Rotation

The trade deadline is quickly approaching; on Monday, teams must wrap up their final trades for the remainder of the season.

Because the A's are falling quickly out of the AL West, partially due to injuries and, most recently, the news of Shea Langeliers being out for the remainder of the 2026 season , they could gear up to be sellers.

Shea Langeliers will undergo season-ending knee surgery. pic.twitter.com/ZzCmmPzK3f — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 27, 2026

If the A's are smart, they might try to retool their team for next season. This would mean not trading any key pieces for next season, but adding some controllable pieces that could help them compete.

The team specifically needs help with pitching. Both the A's rotation and bullpen have been dealing with injuries, and the biggest blow to the staff has been the absence of ace Luis Severino for a couple of months .

Mason Barnett Could Be an Important Starter for the Rest of 2026

Jul 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Mason Barnett (63) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A's GM David Forst has said he doesn't feel forced to make a trade with the deadline coming up, as he expects the team to remain contenders next season, so he doesn't want to deal away the core players of the team.

They could still deal guys like Jonah Heim, who are set to be free agents, but trading guys like Tyler Soderstrom and Nick Kurtz would be more unlikely at this point.

Jul 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) swings at a pitch during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason Barnett made a start against Boston, throwing four scoreless innings before allowing a few runs in the fifth inning. That certainly said a lot because he's served a few different roles for the team, and now being a starter for the rest of the season is a strong possibility.

After having success in the bullpen, Barnett got some ride as the team's closer before a couple of rough outings sent him back to Triple-A.

Deadline Decisions Will Decide the Current Rotation

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) talks with Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) before being pulled during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just because the A's are seemingly out of contention, landing some young and controllable arms feels like a strong possibility before Monday's deadline.

If the A's are able to land some young talent, they could potentially make some starts, which would push Barnett back to the bullpen. If not, Barnett could really get the ride in the current rotation, especially after his nice start against Boston.

MASON BARNETT SLAMS THE DOOR TO SNAP THE A'S FOUR-GAME LOSING STREAK! 🔥🔥🔥



Could Mason Barnett be the new A's closer after today? #Athleticspic.twitter.com/eaLgBVsIIy — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) June 25, 2026

It's possible that the A's don't do much of anything to their pitching staff, and that would leave Barnett in the mix for now. The team has many options, but it feels like doing nothing won't improve the current unfortunate situation with the pitching woes.