Athletics Might Have Found Their New Closer

The A's bullpen has been horrible as of late, and they have been losing lots of games when the bullpen blows up.

The team has been relying on a bunch of different arms to close out games and even just navigate the A's through late-inning games.

Unfortunately, the team's current closer has been Elvis Alvarado, and he's blown a couple of games in his last few times out. We have discussed a few arms the A's could land from the Giants that could help solve their problem.

If the A's are looking for more consistency in the late innings, they might have a great option that is in their big league bullpen right now.

Mason Barnett Could Be the Perfect Closer

Jun 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) and pitcher Mason Barnett (63) shake hands after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Nowadays, we usually see closers who are routinely pumping triple digits, and Elvis Alvarado truly felt like that flamethrowing closer.

However, he hasn't been sharp recently, and the hottest arm in the bullpen has been Mason Barnett. Barnett holds a 1.23 ERA in 14.2 innings this season in the big leagues.

Barnett was mainly a starter since he joined the A's organization, as he was part of the trade that sent reliever Lucas Erceg to the Kansas City Royals.

Lucas Erceg, Filthy 91mph Changeup. 😷



Royals Advance. 🍾 pic.twitter.com/kWKQQy0gzZ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 2, 2024

Since Barnett hasn't been getting many opportunities as a starter, he's really starting to make the most of his appearances as a reliever, and he's quickly becoming one of the best bullpen arms.

Because Barnett has been so reliable recently, it makes sense to start seeing him get some closing opportunities, as Alvarado might be moved to lower-leverage situations.

Elvis Alvarado Likely Done at Closer

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (37) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Elvis Alvarado started his season ice cold in the big leagues, leading to his demotion to Triple-A Las Vegas.

The right-hander then started to heat up in the minor leagues, flashing his triple-digit fastball and collecting a bunch of saves for the Las Vegas Aviators.

After his dominance there, he was called up to the A's to play in the Las Vegas Series . He showcased his electric fastball and was able to pick up a few saves, and also got some huge outs for a hot A's team.

Elvis Alvarado gets the K for his first career save 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NSUrSDikq0 — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 11, 2026

Unfortunately, he's been really cold recently. He's done a good job getting swings and misses, and his stuff looks good. However, his biggest issue has been leaving the ball over the plate. He's throwing hard, but he's been allowing opposing hitters to hit homers off him, and it's costing the A's wins.

So as of right now, the A's best option at closer might just be riding the hot arm in Mason Barnett.