Where These Athletics Stand in All-Star Ballot Voting

The Athletics should have a handful of shoo-in All-Stars; however, the ballots do not point that way.

Right now, the Athletics are playing amazing baseball, and currently stand at .500 on the season. Given the A's recent success, the recent ballot results have not done the A's justice. Hopefully, things will start to go the Athletics' way if they can put together a few more solid series to end the first half of the season.

Players in Top Five

Jun 13, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) scores during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Right now, the Athletics have two players in the top five in their position. The first being Shea Langeliers, who is first by a long shot for catchers. And Nick Kurtz, who is fourth in voting at the first baseman position. Something shocking, to say the least. Full voting standings below.

Catchers

Jun 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) celebrates with left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) and center fielder Henry Bolte (33) after hitting a two run inside the park home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

1. Shea Langeliers, Athletics: 715,625



2. Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays: 298,401



3. Adley Rutschman, Orioles: 261,607



4. Dillon Dingler, Tigers: 261,084



5. Ryan Jeffers, Twins: 235,679



6. Cal Raleigh, Mariners: 213,549



7. Salvador Perez, Royals: 139,460



8. Logan O'Hoppe, Angels: 129,693



9. Yainer Diaz, Astros: 101,367



10. Austin Wells, Yankees: 96,365

For a while, it looked like Langeliers had fallen off a cliff during the month of May. However, it was clear that his early-season success was enough to make a big enough mark. This season, Langeliers is batting .280, with a .879 OPS, along with 76 hits (leads Athletics) and 18 home runs (T-1st on Athletics).

First Base

Jun 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: 603,014



2. Ben Rice, Yankees: 509,830



3. Munetaka Murakami, White Sox: 437,107



4. Nick Kurtz, Athletics: 269,658



5. Pete Alonso, Orioles: 202,781

This feels like malpractice by the entire MLB fan base. Nick Kurtz , hands down, has been the best first baseman in all of baseball, and seeing him just fourth in voting is discouraging to say the least. This season, Kurtz is batting .293 with a 1.006 OPS (2nd in MLB), .443 (1st in MLB), 67 BB (1st in MLB), and 57 RBIs (1st in MLB). It would be a real shame not to see Kurtz as the starting first baseman.

Players Who Missed the Cut

Jun 8, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) runs to first base during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Outside of Kurtz being utterly disrespected, there were a few Athletics who were unable to break through in the standings. Most notably, Tyler Soderstrom , who has been excellent lately. In the last 30 days, he is batting .323 with a 1.051 OPS, with seven home runs and 19 RBIs. His impact has been crucial in the Athletics recent success.

While this one might be a long shot, Zack Gelof was also not in the All-Star voting standings, despite currently being on a 19-game hitting streak, which is the longest in baseball right now. His season stats aren't bad either, with a .275 average, 26 RBIs, nine home runs, and nine doubles. If you haven't already, be sure to vote for Gelof.

Apr 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) talks with staff in the dugout following a batted ball that was trapped in the jersey of Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36, not pictured) during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. The play was ruled a hit. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

If it wasn't already clear, you as a fan need to vote for these Athletics; they need help badly. And while there are other notable Athletics who were snubbed in the standings, the ones chosen in this article have the best chance of sneaking in. It is just a matter of the Athletics playing in a very small market, something that will change soon.