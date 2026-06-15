Athletics Demolished: Takeaways From Final Game of Las Vegas Series

After reaching .500 for the first time since May 25, the Athletics would regress hard vs. the Rockies.

The final score was 23-9, and yes, it was a baseball game. Looking at where the Athletics stand, it is clear there are significant roster holes that have prevented them from taking the next step. The good news for the Athletics is that they are still one game back from the Mariners for the A.L West lead.

Jeffrey Springs Was Not the Move

Jun 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) leaves a game against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Athletics' rotation as a whole has been questionable all season, but Jeffrey Springs has struggled the most recently. In his last three starts for the Athletics, Springs has a 10.66 ERA and has given up 22 hits and seven home runs. Each stat is the worst among the Athletics starting rotation during that span.

Prior to the series starting, Game 3 was supposed to go to J.T. Ginn , but after Joey Estes was called up to pitch Game 2, the Athletics pushed his start to Monday vs. the Pirates. But to be fair to Springs, pitching in Las Vegas is difficult. But even so, he has struggled beyond these last two series.

Lawrence Butler Is Back

Jun 10, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics center fielder Lawrence Butler (4) celebrates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Lawrence Butler has not had the best season; that much is obvious. In the 64 games he has played, he is posting a .186 batting average and .550 OPS, with just four home runs and 32 hits. At one point, he was last in the league in WAR with -1.1. To say that Butler was a candidate for demotion is an understatement.

However, Butler would find his stride in the last seven days, with a .375 batting average and 1.037 OPS. During the loss to the Rockies, Butler would go 3-of-5, with three hits and a run at the lead-off spot. If Butler is able to maintain this throughout the next two series, the Athletics have a great chance to take the A.L West.

Tyler Soderstrom Is a No-Doubt All-Star

Jun 8, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) runs to first base during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

For weeks here at Athletics On SI, we have been petitioning for a Tyler Soderstrom All-Star bid , and he might've accomplished this during Sunday's loss. He would bat 2-of-4 with a home run, double, and two RBIs. His impact has been right up there with the likes of Nick Kurtz, which just speaks to how good Soderstrom has been playing.

In the last 30 days, Soderstrom leads the Athletics in batting average with .319 and OPS with 1.068. He has also hit seven home runs, six doubles, and 10 RBIs. He has also walked 17 times, only behind Kurtz, who has 26 during that span. Soderstrom is by far the Athletics top hitter right now.