Zack Gelof Shines in Athletics' Game 2 Victory Over Rockies

The Athletics would extend their win streak to four, following an impressive outing vs. the Rockies.

For the first time since May 25, the Athletics are back at .500 following a four-game surge in Las Vegas. With the Athletics now at .500, they are nipping at the Mariners heels, now just one game behind for first place in the A.L West. Here is how they did it during Saturday's game.

Zack Gelof Is Elite

Jun 10, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

If you have been following our articles recently, this comes as no surprise. Zack Gelof has been the Athletics' most consistent hitter recently, as during Saturday's game he would reach 17 games in a row with a hit. This now puts Gelof first in MLB in longest active hitting streaks. Gelof is a stud.

Against the Rockies, he would dominate. He would go 2-of-4, with a two-run home run and a single. In the last 15 days, Gelof is hitting .314, with 16 hits, two doubles, and three home runs. His production could not have come at a better time, as the Athletics hope to steal the A.L West from the Mariners.

Elvis Alvarado Is Must-See Baseball

Apr 5, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (37) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the tenth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Elvis Presley or Elvis Alvarado—it doesn't matter; they're both good for Vegas. Alvarado has been lights out in his last three appearances for the Athletics. In 4.1 innings, he has given up one hit, zero runs, and has struck out nine batters. It truly looks like the Athletics have found their closer.

The 27-year-old has been great for the Athletics this season, barring a few rough games in April. After getting called back up, he has been excellent for the Athletics, and this is underselling how electric he has been. If he can maintain this, which is very possible, the Athletics bullpen could make a full 180 soon.

Jacob Wilson Is Back

May 9, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) reacts to a called strike during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

After returning to the lineup on Friday, Jacob Wilson has been able to make his presence felt. In the first game of the series, he was unable to record a hit but was able to score following a walk. In Saturday's game, he would single, scoring both Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers . Just what we expected.

With one more game in a very hitter-friendly Las Vegas Ballpark, Wilson has a great opportunity to find his rhythm. While his series starts are not very pretty, it was expected, as coming back from an injury is not easy. However, it appears that Wilson has fast-tracked his expectations, something the A's need right now.