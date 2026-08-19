Why Return of Denzel Clarke Could Be Spark for Athletics

A bunch of injuries have really shaken up the A's lineup, as well as the position players they have been carrying.

Most recently, we saw the A's place Tyler Soderstrom on the 10-day injured list with hip impingement. The corresponding move was the recall of Darell Hernaiz, which added an extra infielder to the roster.

Apr 24, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics left fielder Carlos Cortes (26) is greeted at home plate by first baseman Nick Kurtz (16), second baseman Zack Gelof (20) and left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) after hitting a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Soderstrom injury, we could see more of Zack Gelof in the outfield until Denzel Clarke hopefully makes his return in the next week or so.

Gelof has played a bunch of positions for the A's this season and has been excellent. However, his lack of experience in the outfield could mean the A's push the defensive specialist, Clarke, to return soon.

Denzel Clarke Adds Speed and Defense to A's Lineup

May 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics outfielders Henry Bolte (left) and Denzel Clark (right) pose for a photo before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from Henry Bolte, it seems like the A's aren't the fastest team in baseball. Shea Langeliers is a good runner, but he is out for the remainder of the 2026 season .

Denzel Clarke not only helps the team positionally but would also be an excellent defender and add another speedster to the A's lineup. We discussed how Bolte needs to be a better base-stealer, and adding another speed threat to the mix could be scary.

One of Clarke's biggest issues has been his struggles at the plate. While his defense has been unbelievable, he has really shown that his bat is an issue.

Clarke finished with a .230 batting average last season, which isn't horrible considering his glove was amazing. However, this season, he's batting just .170 in 53 at-bats. He's also struck out 85 times in his 201 career at-bats, which is very brutal.

How A's Outfield Would Align With Clarke

Apr 14, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics outfielders Tyler Soderstron (21), Lawrence Butler (4), and Denzel Clark (1) jog off the field after defeating the Texas Rangers 2-1 at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry Bolte has done an amazing job in center field for the A's since the team has been without Denzel Clarke. He's had his share of defensive miscues, but the rookie outfielder has shown so much potential in the outfield, as well as at the plate.

Since Soderstrom is hurt, the A's could test moving Bolte to left and could stick Clarke right back into center field. The hot Lawrence Butler would hold his position in right field.

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Denzel Clarke mystifies the baseball world with one of the most impressive home run robberies you will ever see! pic.twitter.com/1QFdPyOiGh — MLB (@MLB) December 4, 2025

If Clarke is able to get his bat going this season, it could be an interesting competition next season between him and Bolte when everyone is healthy. For now, they could both play in the outfield, given how the current lineup looks.

Ultimately, landing Clarke back could be a nice addition to the A's lineup, which has lacked defense and speed. With all the left-handed bats in the lineup, it could be nice to bring in his right-handed bat, should he get it going.