Why Return of Denzel Clarke Could Be Spark for Athletics
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A bunch of injuries have really shaken up the A's lineup, as well as the position players they have been carrying.
Most recently, we saw the A's place Tyler Soderstrom on the 10-day injured list with hip impingement. The corresponding move was the recall of Darell Hernaiz, which added an extra infielder to the roster.
With the Soderstrom injury, we could see more of Zack Gelof in the outfield until Denzel Clarke hopefully makes his return in the next week or so.
Gelof has played a bunch of positions for the A's this season and has been excellent. However, his lack of experience in the outfield could mean the A's push the defensive specialist, Clarke, to return soon.
Denzel Clarke Adds Speed and Defense to A's Lineup
Aside from Henry Bolte, it seems like the A's aren't the fastest team in baseball. Shea Langeliers is a good runner, but he is out for the remainder of the 2026 season.
Denzel Clarke not only helps the team positionally but would also be an excellent defender and add another speedster to the A's lineup. We discussed how Bolte needs to be a better base-stealer, and adding another speed threat to the mix could be scary.
One of Clarke's biggest issues has been his struggles at the plate. While his defense has been unbelievable, he has really shown that his bat is an issue.
Clarke finished with a .230 batting average last season, which isn't horrible considering his glove was amazing. However, this season, he's batting just .170 in 53 at-bats. He's also struck out 85 times in his 201 career at-bats, which is very brutal.
How A's Outfield Would Align With Clarke
Henry Bolte has done an amazing job in center field for the A's since the team has been without Denzel Clarke. He's had his share of defensive miscues, but the rookie outfielder has shown so much potential in the outfield, as well as at the plate.
Since Soderstrom is hurt, the A's could test moving Bolte to left and could stick Clarke right back into center field. The hot Lawrence Butler would hold his position in right field.
If Clarke is able to get his bat going this season, it could be an interesting competition next season between him and Bolte when everyone is healthy. For now, they could both play in the outfield, given how the current lineup looks.
Ultimately, landing Clarke back could be a nice addition to the A's lineup, which has lacked defense and speed. With all the left-handed bats in the lineup, it could be nice to bring in his right-handed bat, should he get it going.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2