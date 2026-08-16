Athletics Suffer Another Injury With Star Hitter
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Heading into this season, it felt like the A's could really go on a run and win the AL West, as early on, it seemed there wouldn't be much competition.
Things would take a turn for the worse really fast for the club, as they would lose several star players to injury. The A's lost their ace, Luis Severino, and they have been without him since the end of May. Without him, the team really lacks experienced arms.
Quickly, the A's would lose their star slugger, Brent Rooker, to a season-ending surgery. Rooker played in all 162 games last season and won a Silver Slugger award at the DH position.
Most recently, the A's have lost both of their All-Stars this season, Shea Langeliers and now Nick Kurtz, to season-ending injuries as well. Now it looks like another key bat in the A's lineup could also be missing some time.
Athletics Place Tyler Soderstrom on Injured List
Another big injury for the A's now comes in the form of outfielder Tyler Soderstrom. Soderstrom was the organization's first-round selection back in 2020 and has really played a handful of positions all the way up the A's system.
Soderstrom was drafted as a catcher and served as one up to Triple-A, and even somewhat in his Major League career. As the All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers would always be above him on the depth chart, the team made him play first base.
The move to first base was excellent for Soderstrom, as he would serve as the team's everyday first baseman until Nick Kurtz was drafted. When Kurtz debuted, Soderstrom learned to play left field and has held that spot ever since.
Soderstrom's bat is certainly worth keeping in the lineup no matter what. Even after a slow start to this season, he still holds a .245 batting average and, notably, an .810 OPS.
A's Recall Infielder Darell Hernaiz
Taking Soderstrom's spot on the active roster is infielder Darell Hernaiz. Hernaiz has had some success here and there at the Major League level, but has never been consistent enough to stay in the big leagues.
He's come up a few times now to hold down shortstop during some of Jacob Wilson's injuries. He has also bounced around the infield when needed.
Hernaiz's best impact on the big-league roster right now should likely be his success against left-handed pitching. In a season where he's seen struggles, he still holds a solid .250 batting average against lefties.
He won't have a clear route to everyday playing time, that is unless Jacob Wilson rejoins Tyler Soderstrom on the IL once again this season. Wilson has dealt with a couple of different injuries recently and was hit on the hand just days ago.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2