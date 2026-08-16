Athletics Suffer Another Injury With Star Hitter

Heading into this season, it felt like the A's could really go on a run and win the AL West, as early on, it seemed there wouldn't be much competition.

Things would take a turn for the worse really fast for the club, as they would lose several star players to injury. The A's lost their ace, Luis Severino, and they have been without him since the end of May . Without him, the team really lacks experienced arms.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (left) and catcher Shea Langeliers (right) talk during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quickly, the A's would lose their star slugger, Brent Rooker, to a season-ending surgery . Rooker played in all 162 games last season and won a Silver Slugger award at the DH position.

Most recently, the A's have lost both of their All-Stars this season, Shea Langeliers and now Nick Kurtz, to season-ending injuries as well. Now it looks like another key bat in the A's lineup could also be missing some time.

Athletics Place Tyler Soderstrom on Injured List

Aug 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) celebrates a home run with teammates during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another big injury for the A's now comes in the form of outfielder Tyler Soderstrom. Soderstrom was the organization's first-round selection back in 2020 and has really played a handful of positions all the way up the A's system.

Soderstrom was drafted as a catcher and served as one up to Triple-A, and even somewhat in his Major League career. As the All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers would always be above him on the depth chart, the team made him play first base.

The #Athletics have placed outfielder Tyler Soderstrom on the 10-day injured list with hip impingement.



Darell Hernaiz has been recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) August 16, 2026

The move to first base was excellent for Soderstrom, as he would serve as the team's everyday first baseman until Nick Kurtz was drafted. When Kurtz debuted, Soderstrom learned to play left field and has held that spot ever since.

Soderstrom's bat is certainly worth keeping in the lineup no matter what. Even after a slow start to this season, he still holds a .245 batting average and, notably, an .810 OPS.

A's Recall Infielder Darell Hernaiz

May 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Darell Hernaiz (2) reacts after fouling off a pitch in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking Soderstrom's spot on the active roster is infielder Darell Hernaiz. Hernaiz has had some success here and there at the Major League level, but has never been consistent enough to stay in the big leagues.

He's come up a few times now to hold down shortstop during some of Jacob Wilson's injuries. He has also bounced around the infield when needed.

A Darell Hernáiz RBI single ties the game in the seventh 💪 pic.twitter.com/PjJSpff3Gm — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 22, 2026

Hernaiz's best impact on the big-league roster right now should likely be his success against left-handed pitching. In a season where he's seen struggles, he still holds a solid .250 batting average against lefties.

He won't have a clear route to everyday playing time, that is unless Jacob Wilson rejoins Tyler Soderstrom on the IL once again this season. Wilson has dealt with a couple of different injuries recently and was hit on the hand just days ago.