Why Athletics Need To Keep Jeff McNeil Next Season

The A's season feels out of reach at this point, which is really tough considering many believed they would make a push to win the American League West.

In a season where it feels like all has gone wrong, the A's have still had some bright notes. The breakout of Henry Bolte and Zack Gelof has been super fun to watch. Both players should be impactful to the team next season.

Jun 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) celebrates with center fielder Henry Bolte (33) after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bolte's success has come from keeping the ball on the ground and using his amazing speed to get on base for the big hitters in the A's lineup.

On the other hand, Zack Gelof has been super impactful with his impressive hitting streak, which came to an end when Matt Chapman stepped on his hand earlier this season. Another under-the-radar impactful player has been veteran Jeff McNeil for many reasons.

The A's Need To Keep McNeil

Aug 2, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Jeff McNeil (22) bats against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 34-year-old MLB veteran joined the A's this past offseason in a trade with the New York Mets, which was where he spent the entirety of his career.

Since joining the team, he holds a .263 batting average, which is very solid for a guy who was projected to be a bottom-of-the-lineup bat and a guy who was supposed to be mainly a mentor for the younger infielders on the team.

MCNEIL IS GRAND 🤩



Congratulations to Jeff McNeil on 1000 career hits! pic.twitter.com/0Ek7UillOW — Athletics (@Athletics) August 9, 2026

There is one main reason McNeil needs to stay on this team: his hustle. Looking around the league, you see lots of veterans who have made crazy amounts of money, and when they hit routine groundouts, they just give a light jog to first base.

Jeff McNeil has consistently hustled day in and day out, setting a great example for the younger players on the team. It feels like every player on the roster this year has adapted to this, and even a small thing like hustling out every play sets a good example on the team.

Where McNeil Fits on the Team in 2027

Jul 27, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Jeff McNeil (22) makes a play in the infield during the seventh inning of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McNeil's leadership and hustle certainly deserve a spot on the team next season, but things get a little bit more complicated when trying to find a spot for him.

In the infield, the A's definitely have Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson locked down at first base and shortstop. JKG and Tommy White have had some success this season, and as mentioned, Zack Gelof has also played well.

Garrett Whitlock reacted to the A's taking the series:



"First off, I do want to congratulate Jeff McNeil on 1000 career hits. They're a scrappy team... They're Big Leaguers at the end of the day."



🎙️Presented by @WBMasonCo pic.twitter.com/ev9HJ5DgJo — NESN (@NESN) August 9, 2026

Not to mention, the A's top prospect, Leo De Vries, could be called up at some point next season. Assuming he won't be up for a while, the team could stick with McNeil at second, JKG at third, and mix Gelof in the outfield.

No matter what, it does feel like McNeil could be a big part of the team next season, even if it's not just about results. His veteran presence is huge for the younger players, and he's set a good example of what it takes to be a true big-league player.