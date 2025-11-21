A's Have Quietly Announced Three Bobbleheads For 2026

The Athletics full promotional schedule hasn't been announced just yet, but the team is already finding ways to sneak in that there will be at least three bobbleheads available for 2026.

The first announcement was a flat-out social media post that was celebrating Nick Kurtz's Rookie of the Year win.

Celebrate BIG with the Big Amish's home run celebration bobblehead! Enjoy this flash sale for our matchup vs the Chicago White Sox and take home your very own Nick Kurtz bobblehead.



Get your tickets here: https://t.co/WcBQF9poqO pic.twitter.com/Y1YMveFOyR — Athletics (@Athletics) November 11, 2025

This bobblehead, while not looking much like the BIg Amish that it's depicting, is a pretty cool idea for a bobble. Any time Kurtz would get a big extra-base hit, he would get begin to churn the butter in celebration.

The other post was a bit more secretive about the other bobbleheads. On Thursday the team posted a special "ticket deal" that is $916 for 13 Saturday home games, which includes giveaways at every game. We'll talk about that pricing in a minute, but first, let's talk giveaways.

Spend Saturdays with the Green & Gold!



Introducing Sacramento Saturdays! Get all 13 Saturday home games for just $916. Lock in your seats, catch your favorites in the Green & Gold, and snag every Saturday giveaway!



🔗: https://t.co/M8ak12T0Hy pic.twitter.com/OIlivDCsxN — Athletics (@Athletics) November 20, 2025

In the second photo, it breaks down each and every item that will be handed out, and the two bobbles will be one of Jacob Wilson on June 20 against the Los Angeles Angels, and another on August 15 against the Texas Rangers of Shea Langeliers. It should also be noted that both of these bobbles will be as the weather gets a little warmer, and against divisional foes that visit more often.

The start times for each of these matchups will be 6:40 for the Kurtz bobble on April 17, and then 7:05 for the Wilson bobble on June 20, and 6:40 for the Langeliers bobblehead on August 15.

This past season, the A's had bobbleheads for Brent Rooker, Mason Miller and Lawrence Butler. Two of them received extensions while Miller was traded to the San Diego Padres at the Trade Deadline. It's tough to see any of the three getting traded in 2026, but there could be a couple of extensions in the bunch, as all three make great candidates.

A's Sacramento Ticket "Deals"

Let's circle back to how that 13 games for $916 maths out real quick. That's nearly $70.50 (70.46 to be precise) per game. These do not include the seats behind home plate, and start down the first and third base lines above the home and away dugouts.

From what we can tell, the closest you can get behind the dugout is roughly the 20th row. You're able to get a little closer to the field the further down the lines you go.

Whether or not this type of a deal will be worth it for the fans in Sacramento is going to be interesting to see. Getting tickets for one day of the week while also getting all of the best giveaways is a sweet deal, but that price point may prove to be a little too high.

We saw this last offseason too, as the A's priced their season tickets very aggressively, only to have most of their games fall below 10,000 fans in the stands, and have those that purchased season tickets frustrated with the franchise after the season.

Some on social media were laughing at the fact that these tickets would be over $70 each, given that a week into the 2025 season the team was running buy-one, get-one promotions as the hype surrounding the team died down pretty quickly in Sacramento.

The A's should be a better team on the field in 2026, but we'll have to wait and see how that translates to ticket sales next year.