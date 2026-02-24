A's Set to Unleash Under-the-Radar Bullpen Arm Against Milwaukee Brewers

The Athletics have started out spring training 0-3 and have been outscored 23-4 in those games. On Monday, the A's held an early lead, but the game got away from them once J.T. Ginn left after his two innings of work, which included allowing zero hits, striking out Luis Arrez, Rafael Devers and Willy Adames—all swinging—and then getting all three batters in the second to ground out to shortstop.

No. 3 prospect Gage Jump (1 IP, 3 hits, ER, BB) made his spring debut, and according to the radar gun in Scottsdale, he was sitting 95.8 miles per hour with his four-seamer. Two of the three hits he allowed were softly hit at 70.7 mph and 68.9 mph exit velocities, while the single he allowed to former A's catcher Daniel Susac was 102.4 mph off the bat.

Thus far, the A's offense hasn't been able to crack through and open the floodgates this spring. They have been getting guys on base, but haven't been able to bring them home. It's early, and spring results don't matter, especially right now, but here are some stats on the offense through three games.

The A's have racked up 25 hits in these contests, along with drawing 16 walks. That is 41 baserunners, without including anyone reaching on error or any other way. The A's are also just 5-for-26 with runners in scoring position, so they're not converting regularly when given the opportunity, and they've had their chances.

This isn't anything to be worried about at all just yet, as there is still over a month until the games actually mean something, but this will be something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. We should also point out that the mainstays of the A's offense have only played one game together, getting a couple of plate appearances each.

That is where the A's have been to begin this spring slate of games. Now let's look at where they're going—specifically today against the Milwaukee Brewers, who themselves are 0-4 in the early days of camp.

A's probable pitchers for Tuesday

Sep 6, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Scott Barlow (58) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. Reds won 3-6. Mandatory Credit: Frank Bowen IV-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Frank Bowen IV-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

According to the A's, we should be expecting to see right-hander Mason Barnett with the ball first, followed by (in some order) RHP Justin Sterner, LHP Hogan Harris, RHP Scott Barlow, and RHP Eduarniel Nuñez.

This is a fun mix of players, as Barnett is a longshot option for the rotation to begin the year, but in A's camp this year it's all about making an impression for later in the season. Maybe Barnett makes that impression against the Crew that leads to him getting called up later in the year.

Sterner, Harris, and Barlow should all be in the A's bullpen when the season begins in Toronto at the end of March, with Harris potentially even being in the closer mix. Barlow was signed by the A's this offseason and has been terrific at limiting hard contact, which the A's are hoping he'll continue to do in their hitter-friendly ballpark.

Nuñez was acquired as part of the return for Mason Miller last trade deadline, and has tremendous stuff, but not a ton of experience in the big leagues. He was called up immediately after the trade and struggled, giving up five earned across 2 1/3 innings across his first two appearances, and was optioned back to Triple-A.

He would be back a couple of weeks later, and would give up three more runs in 5 2/3 innings in four outings to close out August. He was optioned again on September 1. Nuñez has the raw stuff to be an effective reliever—maybe even a closer—for the A's. His slider is wicked, while his fastball is roughly league average, but his command of each is poor.

The tools are there, but he'll need to put them together a bit more effectively in 2026 to crack this A's roster. We'll get our first glimpse of him on Tuesday.

Brewers probable pitchers

Jul 14, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Rob Zastryzny (58) pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Milwaukee is slated to be throwing out left-hander Angel Zerpa, LHP Rob Zastryzny, LHP Sammy Peralta and RHP Coleman Crow to face the A's this afternoon.

Zerpa has great stuff and roughly league average command, but he has been a roughly league average pitcher for the Kansas City Royals the past two years as a full-time relief pitcher. He was acquired by Milwaukee back in December in a deal that sent both left fielder Isaac Collins and righty Nick Mears to the Royals.

With Milwaukee being a pitching factory these days, the A's bats may be guinea pigs for whatever Zerpa is about to unleash for his inning of work.

Zastryzny tossed a solid 22 innings in the big leagues with the Brewers last season, holding a 2.45 ERA, but his 4.59 FIP could mean that the pendulum will swing back a little bit in 2026. He was terrific at stranding runners on base last season, holding an 87.7% LOB%, which is well above league average.

Peralta was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels back in October after posting a 7.59 ERA across 10 2/3 innings of work with the Halos. His best pitch in terms of stuff was his fastball, which he could also locate, but was only throwing 7% of the time last year because it comes in at under 90 miles per hour. The Brewers plan of attack for him could be to unleash that one a little more.

Finally, we can expect to see Coleman Crow, who is their No. 26 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He has yet to make it to the big leagues, but he did get a taste of Triple-A in 2025, so perhaps the 25-year-old starter will make his way up this season.

While the A's offense has been struggling to start this spring, they'll provide a solid test for Crow on Tuesday.