A's Tender Two Pitchers Contracts Ahead of Deadline

Ahead of Friday's non-tender deadline, the Athletics announced that they have come to terms with both Luis Medina and Ken Waldichuk for the 2026 campaign. The details of those contracts were not disclosed, but they are each projected to earn roughly $900,000 in their first years of arbitration.

The team also announced that they have non-tendered JJ Bleday after he was designated for assignment earlier this week when they added three players to the 40-man roster. The former A's outfielder is now a free agent and shouldn't have a hard time finding a new opportunity this winter.

The team has not provided an update on the status of catcher Shea Langeliers, who was the final candidate for a contract on Friday. The A's are obviously holding onto him, but given the phrasing of the press release (below), it appears as though the two sides may not have come together on a deal to avoid arbitration.

Langeliers is projected to earn $5.1 million in his first year of arbitration. He is also the leading extension candidate for the club this winter (and he's getting a bobblehead), so this will surely be sorted out before long. We asked the team for clarification, but they did not respond by the time we were ready to post.

Below is the press release from the club.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Athletics have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Luis Medina and left-handed pitcher Ken Waldichuk on one-year contracts for the 2026 season, avoiding arbitration, and did not tender a contract to outfielder JJ Bleday for the 2026 season, making him a free agent.

Medina did not pitch this season, as he continued recovery from August 2024 “Tommy John” surgery. In two seasons with the A’s, he is 5-14 with a 5.35 ERA in 31 games, including 25 starts. He has struck out 138 batters for an average of 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Waldichuk underwent “Tommy John” surgery in May 2024 and began the 2025 season on the 60-day injured list. The 27-year-old was placed on rehab assignment on June 22 and optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on July 19. In 11 minor league games, including 10 starts, following the option, he went 2-3 with an 8.38 ERA.

Both players, along with left-handed pitcher JP Sears and minor league infielder Cooper Bowman, were acquired from the Yankees at the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for right-handed pitchers Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino.

Bleday was designated for assignment on Tuesday. He batted .212 with 14 home runs, 39 RBI and a .698 OPS in 98 games over three stints with the A’s in his fourth season in the majors in 2025.

The 28-year-old left-handed hitter made his Major League debut with Miami in 2022 and was traded to the A’s for A.J. Puk prior to the 2023 season. Bleday is a .215 career hitter with 49 home runs, 142 RBI and a .702 OPS in 404 games in four seasons with the Marlins (2022) and A’s (2023-25).

