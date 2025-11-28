Could the A’s Nab This Houston Astros Free Agent?

31-year-old infielder Ramón Urías became a free agent following the season and could be an option for the Athletics at third base in 2026.

A former Gold Glove winner in 2022, Urías has spent the majority of his career with the Baltimore Orioles. He began last season in Baltimore before being traded to the Houston Astros for minor league right-hander Twine Palmer.

Last season was a down year for Urias, whose career batting average sits at .257. He batted just .241 over 112 games with 17 doubles, 11 home runs, and 44 runs batted in. Before last season, Urías proved to be a truly serviceable infielder. He had a career batting average of .262 across his first five seasons in the big leagues coming into the year.

While Urías could be a versatile role player across the A’s infield, he is suited to play third base, an area that continues to be a glaring problem for the organization. It was a revolving door all of last season, and with Mark Kotsay turning to different solutions, Urías might just be the practical and affordable answer at the hot corner.

If anything, this furthers the criticality of the timelines of minor league third baseman Tommy White. After an incredible Arizona Fall League campaign in Mesa, White could be eyeing the major leagues next season. He is currently the seveth overall prospect in the A’s organization, and the second infield prospect behind the enthralling 19-year-old Leo De Vries.

Jun 29, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias (29) runs off of the field during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

While Urías remains an economical option for the A’s, the truth is, there are other alternatives, including Alex Bregman and Eugenio Suarez. But with the A’s history of lackluster spending, it makes a push for anyone significant tremendously more difficult, not to mention playing in a minor league stadium.

The A’s struggles in finding an everyday, productive third baseman have been an ongoing issue for the last four seasons. Ever since the departure of Matt Chapman, the A’s have been fishing for their new third base star.

It is the revolving door of revolving doors that has seen the likes of Vimael Machín, Sheldon Neuse, Kevin Smith, Jordan Díaz, Aledmys Díaz, Jace Peterson, Jonah Bride, Abraham Toro, Tyler Nevin, Gio Urshela, Max Schuemann, Max Muncy, Darell Hernaiz, Brett Harris, and more grace the position without taking over the role.

While the A’s have found a way to build a core in other ways, lacking a true third baseman heading into 2026 could be a significant problem for the A’s if they want to take the next step toward contending for the postseason.