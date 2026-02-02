Here's What the Los Angeles Dodgers Can Expect Out of Former A's Lefty

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been busy adding top-tier players to a roster that has already won two straight World Series titles this winter, with their biggest additions being outfielder Kyle Tucker on a four year, $240 million deal, and closer Edwin Díaz on a three-year pact for $69 million.

While those have been the big moves that they have made this winter, the boys in blue have also added to their depth, most recently signing former A's left-hander Cole Irvin to a minor-league deal, according to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball. Jon Heyman adds that the deal includes an invite to spring camp.

Irvin spent last season overseas pitching in the KBO for the Doosan Bears, where he made 28 starts and held a 4.48 ERA (4.49 FIP) and his strikeout rate was one of the highest of his career at 19.7%. The only time he topped that was in 2023 with the Baltimore Orioles, when he was punching out 20.2% of the hitters he faced.

While those stats don't necessarily stand out, there is more to Cole Irvin that we've seen from him in his time with the A's that could lead to some positive outcomes with the Dodgers.

Solid signing by the Dodgers

Sep 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Cole Irvin (19) throws to the plate in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The A's originally acquired Irvin from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash in January of 2021, and he went on to make 32 starts for the club as they pushed for another postseason berth. The A's ultimately fell short, and haven't been to the postseason since. He finished that first full season in the big leagues with a 4.24 ERA (4.30 FIP) across 178 1/3 innings.

The next season he followed that up with his best season in the big leagues, where he made another 30 starts, but he surpassed his innings total from the previous year despite fewer appearances, finishing with 181 frames. He also finished up with a 3.98 ERA, but it took some guts to finish below a 4.00 that season.

In his second-to-last start of the season, he gave up nine hits and three earned runs in four innings of work against the Los Angeles Angels, in Los Angeles, giving him a 4.11 ERA going into his final start of the season. He would again be facing the Angels.

Irvin, knowing he had a chance to finish below a 4.00 ERA, held the Angels scoreless across six innings, giving up just four hits and a pair of hit batters, and striking out five. When he left the mound after that final out in the sixth, he knew that in his final start he'd pitched the six scoreless he needed to finish with his ERA below four, and he was fired up walking back to the dugout.

He's a competitor. He may not have the best "stuff" with his Stuff+ grade averaging out to 94, but his entire game is being able to locate his pitches. If he's doing that well, he's going to be keeping himself in games frequently.

Following that '22 season, the A's traded him to the Orioles in exchange for Darell Hernaiz, who is currently vying to be the A's Opening Day third baseman.

On the Dodgers roster, he's not going to be cracking their rotation due to the amount of talent they have throughout their roster. That said, he could be a solid innings eater for the club to use as a potential up-and-down guy—either as a spot starter or a long reliever.

Cole Irvin is a solid pitcher that is going to grit his way through his time on the mound and give you everything he has each time he toes the rubber. He's also a very pleasant fellow that should fit into any clubhouse he's in. This is a solid pickup for the Dodgers, and he could be pitching some effective, but unsung innings in 2026. Think Will Klein type of impact, with less "stuff."

