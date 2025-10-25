Josh Donaldson Has Two Word Reaction to Addison Barger's Grand Slam
When the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NLCS after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers, manager Dave Roberts said, "let's get four more wins and really ruin baseball." By that same logic, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing to save baseball, and on Friday night in Game 1 of the World Series, Addison Barger's grand slam could end up being a series-defining moment.
Watching along with all the action was former A's and Blue Jays third baseman, Josh Donaldson. The 2015 AL MVP was joining A's color analyst Dallas Braden on the "Baseball is Dead" livestream for Game 1, and they were both excited by the dinger.
As soon as the ball clears the fence, Donaldon is yelling, "let's go!" while Braden slipped into calling the game, which is in fact what he does for a living. "Addison Barger, with the Bringer of Rain in the house has brought the pain." At this point, Donaldson flexed for the cameras.
Donaldson was acquired by the Blue Jays following the 2014 season as the A's unloaded the key parts of the All Star laden roster. As we wrote earlier this week, the Jays have a tendency to make the postseason when they have a former A's third baseman on the roster. Their more recent runs in the postseason began the year Donaldson arrived.
This year, it's Ernie Clement (2-for-4, RBI) that serves as that connection on the roster, while beloved starter Chris Bassitt has been working out of the bullpen in October. In Friday night's win, he tossed a scoreless inning in relief, walking one and striking out two.
The Battle for Baseball
As the Dodgers have continued to advance in the postseason, there has been a louder outcry about their payroll, similar to the theme of last offseason when they continued to add on to a World Series-wining roster. Fans are divided on the matter, with some believing that there needs to be a salary cap to help reign in free spenders like Los Angeles.
Others believe that the teams that traditionally haven't spent money on the roster, like the A's, should be made to spend a bit more. It's this battle that will likely result in a lockout following the 2026 season, and potentially threaten the 2027 campaign.
While not much of the future is certain these days, the Toronto Blue Jays are putting on a show with the games that we do have, and they may be preserving the sport in the process.