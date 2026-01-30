Los Angeles Angels Fifth Team to DFA Former A's Starter This Winter—When Will it End?

It's been a long offseason for Osvaldo Bido, who has seemingly had a new team every week since the 2025 campaign ended. He's been moving teams so frequently that even MLB.com has stopped updating the hat he's wearing on his player page, instead seemingly waiting for him to stick somewhere for a few days first.

Back on December 5, the Atlanta Braves were the first to to claim him off waivers, after the Athletics had designated him for assignment. Ten days later, he was DFA'd by Atlanta, and picked up by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bido stuck with Tampa for nearly a month, but was DFA'd again when Tampa traded for another former A's pitcher, Ken Waldichuk, who had also been claimed by Atlanta earlier in January. Bido then went from the Rays to the Miami Marlins on January 16, and four days later he was back in DFA limbo when Miami traded for Bradley Blalock.

That is when the Los Angeles Angels jumped into the mix, claiming him on January 27, but just two days later he is back on waivers after the Angels acquired Jayvien Sandridge on Thursday. Now Bido is back on the waiver wire, where he will likely find yet another club looking to take a chance on him until a better option comes along.

Why does this keep happening?

May 3, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics pitcher Osvaldo Bido (45) pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Bido is this offseason's 41st man, meaning that five different teams have wanted him in their organizations, but they don't necessarily want him on their 40-man roster. Organizations view him more as a depth option with intrigue, so when another option becomes available, he is the first one on the chopping block.

The madness may only stop when he is finally able to go unclaimed on the waiver wire, with that team being able to just outright him to the minors. That way he can be an option for them, but they wouldn't be using a 40-man spot on him until he's needed in the big leagues.

Nearing the end or just getting started?

Apr 9, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido (45) stands in the dugout during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

All five of the teams that Bido has been with this winter (A's, Braves, Rays, Marlins, Angels) finished with records below the .500 mark last year, with the Marlins being the closest to even at 79-83. All five of those clubs ranked in the bottom 12 in terms of records last season.

The five teams with the worst records (Rockies, White Sox, Nationals, Twins and Pirates) haven't touched him, but the group just above them has been active in trying to add him. That would leave just the Baltimore Orioles (75-87, 7th worst) and St. Louis Cardinals (78-84, 11th worst) as the only two clubs in that group that have yet to pounce.

The question for Bido is how far up the waiver wire list will he garner interest? Above the Marlins, there are the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, and San Francisco Giants. Those teams could conceivably have interest. It also wouldn't hurt that pretty much any ballpark he'd play in would be more pitcher friendly than Sacramento's Sutter Health Park.

The way that the waiver wire works is that it's in reverse order from last season's records, which means that there is still half of the league that could be interested in landing Bido, but they just haven't had an opportunity to claim him just yet, since he's been stuck amongst that group from No. 6 to No .12.

At some point this winter he's going to pass through waivers, and finally have a place to call home for the time being.

Recommended Articles: