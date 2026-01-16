Miami Marlins Nab Former A's Pitcher to Build Up Depth

The Miami Marlins have been busy the past week or so, trading two big-name pitchers away in Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs and Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees. Today, they brought in some pitching depth by being the latest stop in a turbulent offseason for veteran right-hander Osvaldo Bido.

Claimed off waivers by the Marlins on Friday, Bido, 30, has shown a decent amount of promise, but just hasn't put it all together at the big-league level just yet. Perhaps Miami will be the place where he figures it out.

First the good. There was a stretch during the 2024 campaign that he posted a 1.55 ERA in the month of August, giving up just five earned runs in 29 innings of work. Any pitcher can have a solid month, but it was the sheer dominance he displayed in those four weeks that was eye-opening.

In those 29 innings of work, Bido gave up just 14 hits and nine walks, leading to a 0.79 WHIP. He also struck out 28 batters in that time, so he was plenty effective. He was also boasting a 22.8% infield fly ball rate that season, which is quite impressive.

Overall, he finished with a 5-3 record and a 3.41 ERA (3.36 FIP) across 63 1/3 innings of work in 2024, getting into 16 games and making nine starts.

In 2025, he made the starting rotation to begin the year, but ended up serving as the team's long-man in relief at various points later in the season. He was an innings eater, but he wasn't terribly effective over the course of the year. In just 79 2/3 innings, he allowed 19 home runs.

Opposing batters were putting the barrel on his pitches consistently (not popping them up), leading to an 11.88% barrel rate, a 5.87 ERA, and a 6.07 FIP. His infield fly ball rate was cut nearly in half, to 12.4%.

The question heading into 2026 is now which version of Bido will show up for his new team, and which team will that be? Since being designated for assignment by the Athletics, Bido has been claimed by the Atlanta Braves, the Tampa Bay Rays, and now the Miami Marlins.

It would appear as though front offices would like to grab Bido, if possible, but they would prefer to try and pass him through waivers and outright him off the roster to hold onto him instead of having the righty take up a 40-man spot.

In terms of what the Marlins may be able to expect, they have a more pitcher-friendly facility at loanDepot Park, ranking No. 23 in park factors last season. The A's temporary home in Sacramento finished second in park factors behind Coors Field in Colorado, so perhaps that had some impact on Bido's results.

That said, the evidence wasn't really in his home/road splits the past two years. Back in 2024 when he was still pitching in Oakland, he held a 3.38 ERA at home and a 3.47 on the road. This past season, those numbers both shot up, with Bido boasting a 5.89 ERA at home and a 5.86 on the road.

There is some talent in his arm, and the Marlins had a lot of success in 2025 when they brought in a former A's pitcher, Janson Junk, who'd had a lot less success than Bido in his time with the A's. Junk made one appearance for the A's in 2024, recorded zero outs, and allowed six hits, seven earned runs, and two walks. He left Oakland with an infinite ERA.

Hopefully for Bido's sake this is his last stop this winter, while Miami Junk-ifying him (4.17 ERA in 110 IP in 2025) would be the icing on the cake.

