Former A's Pitcher DFA'd by Atlanta Braves After a Week with Club

The MLB offseason is a time for plenty of moves to be made, and at times those moves come quickly. Last week during the Rule 5 Draft, the A's lost former first-round pick Daniel Susac to the Minnesota Twins, only for him to be traded to the San Francisco Giants. The A's did the same with their own Rule 5 selection, Ryan Watson, whom they traded to the Boston Red Sox.

These are the types of moves that lead to a fan base calling the player that was with the club for a few hours a "legend" of the franchise. In these cases, Watson is an A's legend, while Susac is a Twins legend.

The Atlanta Braves got in on the fun this week, too, designating Osvaldo Bido for assignment. The right-hander was claimed off waivers by Atlanta just a week and a half ago, and was actually the roster move that was made that cleared up the spot for the A's to take Watson in the Rule 5.

Atlanta clears space after big addition

Atlanta decided to make this move after they announced the signing of Ha-Seong Kim, who was signed to a one-year deal worth a reported $20 million. That roster addition made Bido expendable for the Braves.

What happens next will be interesting. As MLB Trade Rumors points out, "Atlanta has five days to trade Bido or place him on waivers. He has never been outrighted and doesn’t have three years of major league service, so he would not have the right to elect free agency if he goes through waivers unclaimed."

The five days are typical for any player, but the waiver process is the interesting part. The Braves are right behind the Athletics in the waiver order, given that they finished with the same record in 2025. That still leaves about two-thirds of the league that could be willing to claim Bido off waivers, with the A's sitting in the eighth position, and Atlanta ninth.

Aug 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics relief pitcher Osvaldo Bido (45) celebrates his teams win against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Or perhaps the A's and Braves were the final barrier of teams that would be willing to hold Bido on their 40-man rosters through the winter, and he will end up passing through waivers, essentially having to report to Triple-A with Atlanta and lose his 40-man spot in the process.

In his time with the Athletics the past two seasons, he has posted a 4.78 ERA across 143 innings of work. Those numbers were also split across seasons, with the righty pitching pretty well and looking like a breakout candidate after the 2024 season, where he held a 3.41 ERA with a 1.089 WHIP in 63 1/3 innings of work.

He followed that up with a 5.87 ERA in 79 2/3 innings while boasting a 1.607 WHIP. He was living more in the middle of the plate this past season, and in a minor-league ballpark, that didn't do him any favors. He ended up allowing 13 home runs in West Sacramento, and 19 on the season, despite his home and road innings being within nine frames of each other.

The hope for Bido in 2026 is that he'll be on a 40-man roster, and that he'll be able to find some of what was working for him in 2024. It could be as simple as having the confidence to attack hitters again. When you're getting touched up for a home run 13 times in 44 1/3 innings, that has to do a number on your confidence of pitching in a particular ballpark.

He's shown that he has the talent to have success in the big leagues. Now he just has to find the home that will allow him to find that success once more.

Recommended Articles: