Who Stands to Benefit From the A's Latest Roster Cut?

The Athletics made a pair of moves on Friday, one that was expected and one that came as a slight surprise. Both second baseman Zack Gelof and right-handed reliever Tyler Ferguson were optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas yesterday, which has opened up the A's bullpen mix moving into the 2026 campaign.

Gelof, who missed a good chunk of last season due to injury and underperformance, wasn't necessarily assured a spot on the roster after a late spring debut in camp, and the A's acquisition of Jeff McNeil during the offseason, which left him without a set position. He's played a little outfield this spring to work on his versatility.

Ferguson has been a member of the A's bullpen the past two seasons, and at times a key cog of that mix. Last season he was on a roll through May 5, holding a 0.52 ERA through 17 1/3 innings to begin the season. On May 6 he pitched in his fourth day in a row, gave up three runs in a big game against the Seattle Mariners, and wasn't the same the rest of the year.

In his next 40 appearances (41 2/3 innings) he held a 6.26 ERA with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. This spring he'd been tagged for four runs in six innings, giving him a 6.00 ERA. He'd also allowed nine hits, two walks and hit a pair of batters in that span, while striking out six. Despite the poor start, he figures to be part of the A's bullpen depth this season.

Ferguson not making the Opening Day roster was something we suggested could happen in our initial roster prediction last month, though we thought it would be to bring in a second left-hander like Brady Basso. Instead, there now appears to be one clear member of the bullpen mix that stands to benefit.

Who stands to benefit?

Aug 15, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jack Perkins (50) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

In the bullpen mix right now are J.T. Ginn, who could serve as more of a long relief option, and then veteran arms Nick Anderson and Joel Kuhnel. The most likely candidate for this newly vacant spot is Jack Perkins, however.

Perkins has been viewed as both a starter and a reliever this spring, but his most recent outings have come out of the 'pen. Like Ginn, he could serve as a long relief option, especially at the beginning of the season, but the hope is likely that he excels in this role and becomes the A's closer sooner rather than later.

Perkins has electric stuff, and seems like the most logical fit in that role. He's also not one of the more experienced arms they have available. only having accumulated 38 2/3 total big league innings. This spring he has racked up nine innings of work and holds a 4.00 ERA, giving up nine hits, seven walks and striking out seven.

The one reason that the A's could have some pause with going this route would be the walks allowed, though his talent and potential may win out.

The one unknown

Feb 20, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) poses for Photo Day at HoHoKam Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Luis Medina hasn't pitched in a big league game since 2024 and has been recovering from Tommy John surgery since. With the right-hander being out of options, he has to make the club as he's recovering, or be subject to waivers.

It's a tough call to make, but we're thinking he gets at least a look in the A's bullpen to begin the season before they even consider making him available to the other 29 teams on waivers.

If we're wrong, then that would open up another spot in the bullpen, which would likely go to either Anderson or Kuhnel. So far this spring, Anderson holds a 3.24 ERA (4.15 FIP) with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. Kuhnel has a 1.86 ERA (4.60 FIP) with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a minuscule 2.3% walk rate. Both pitchers have tossed just over nine innings.

Kuhnel has also allowed 15 hits in his 9 2/3 innings, which has led to a .433 BABIP. Anderson has given up just six hits and three walks, but also has a BABIP of .238 working in his favor. The A's have options to work with. Some give them more experience, while others lead to more upside for the late innings.

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