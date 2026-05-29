How Athletics' Zack Gelof Can Get Hot Against Yankees

Ever since the Athletics decided to recall the 26-year-old Zack Gelof from Triple-A, he began hitting his way into the team's everyday lineup. However, his recent struggles could come to a halt as the New York Yankees come to town.

When Gelof was first called back up, he was expected to see time in the outfield . With Henry Bolte and Carlos Cortes mashing, Gelof got pushed back into the infield and into a new position at third base. This all came after it was expected that Gelof would be in a utility role for the team this season.

May 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Zack Gelof (20) is greeted in the dugout after a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After adjusting to the new position well, he's starting to slump, but now could be the perfect time for Gelof to come alive.

What's Causing the Recent Slip for Zack Gelof?

May 21, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) is tagged out swinging by Los Angeles Angels catcher Sebastián Rivero (38) during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

In Zack Gelof's last seven games, he holds a .214 batting average and a brutal .267 on-base percentage. A big part of his slump is his usual strikeout issue. He's struck out 10 times in his last 28 at-bats. His hard hit and barrel percentages are already down from last season, and the strikeout problem is now becoming an even tougher issue for the UVA product.

An interesting stat about Gelof is that he is in the 91st percentile in chase rate but in the 35th percentile in whiff rate. This means that part of Gelof's issue at the plate isn't swinging at bad pitches out of the zone, but simply missing good pitches in the strike zone.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This differs from previous years for Gelof, as in 2024, his chase rate was in the 42nd percentile. This means that Gelof has done a better job of chasing fewer bad pitches over the last two years. He just needs to put better swings on good pitches.

Aside from hitting, his fielding run value has also gone down from last season. This is likely because of the many position changes he's had to overcome this season. He was asked to learn outfield out of Spring Training, played a lot there at the beginning, and has now transitioned into their full-time third baseman.

May 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

How Gelof Will Get Back on Track Against the Yankees

With the New York Yankees in town for the weekend, it will actually be a perfect opportunity for Zack Gelof to get hot once again.

The A's will be facing Carlos Rodon, Ryan Weathers, and then Will Warren during the series finale. Notice anything about two of those three arms? Rodon and Weathers are both left-handers.

May 18, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The team just had to face some really difficult right-handers in Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller, and Logan Gilbert. Now that the A's will get to face two left-handers in a row, this will benefit Zack Gelof. Against left-handed pitchers this season, Zack Gelof holds a .281 batting average. This is compared to his .234 average against right-handers.

Assuming Zack Gelof is good and in the lineup for at least the first two games of the series, he will be able to see a couple of southpaws, which is his strength. If he's unable to get hot by the end of the series, it's probably fair to say he'd be in a slump. Until then, expect Gelof to catch some fire with the Yankees in town.