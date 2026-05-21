Athletics Looking To Extend Win Streak to Three vs Angels

After three very intense games vs the Angels, the A’s now have a chance to win the series outright on Thursday.

This has by no means been a smooth series for the A’s. They lost the first game of the series 2-1, despite eight no-hit innings from starting pitcher J.T. Ginn. Then the A’s dismantled the Angels 14-6, thanks to five RBIs from Nick Kurtz. In Game 3, the A’s came back in the 10th inning to win 6-5 following a Tyler Soderstrom go-ahead single.

Game Odds: -1.5 Athletics, O/U 8

Starting Pitchers

May 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (40) in action against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Athletics will now put their trust in Luis Severino , who, on the season, has posted a 2-5 record, a 4.45 ERA, and a 1.57 WHIP. His last start, which ended in a loss, came on May 16 vs. the San Francisco Giants, when he pitched six innings, gave up 10 hits and five runs, and struck out seven batters.

On the other side of the diamond for the Angels, the A's will face Jose Soriano, who has been amazing this year, hosting a 6-3 win-loss record with a 2.41 ERA. His last start tells a different story, as he would pitch 5.1 innings, giving up six runs on six strikeouts in the Angels' 15-2 loss to the Dodgers on May 16.

Impact Player To Watch

May 18, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) is greeted by first base coach Ryan Christenson (28) after reaching first on a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jeff McNeil stole the show on Wednesday when he went 1-4 with a game-tying home run to send the game into extra innings. This season, McNeil has posted an impressive .279 batting average with two home runs and 41 hits. So far in this series, he is batting .333 with four hits and one RBI. Expect big numbers on Thursday.

Another batter who has started to heat up recently is Nick Kurtz, who, in the series, is hitting .384, along with six RBIs and four runs. In the year Kurtz is hitting .277 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs. It is clear that both McNeil and Kurtz will have a massive hand in the Athletics winning the series outright.

May 10, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) prepares behind home plate before a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

It wouldn't be fair to leave Shea Langeliers off this list. This season, he has been by far the Athletics' best hitter, boasting a .322 batting average with 12 home runs and 27 RBIs. Unfortunately, Langeliers has been a non-factor this series, going 1-11 (.090), scoring two runs. Something needs to give.

May 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

The A's' game plan is fairly simple. Get the bats hot early, force the Angels into a corner, and remain on the gas pedal. Too often, the A's have put themselves in rough situations when those things don't come to fruition. A win here could put the A's up two games over the second-place Texas Rangers.