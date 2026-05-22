Takeaways From Athletics’ 6-5 Victory Over Los Angeles

The A's were able to pull off a very intense 6-5 victory over the Angels, but there are some important conclusions to draw.

The Athletics now stand firmly in the lead in the A.L West, now two games in front of the Texas Rangers. Due to this success, the A's now have to play like a playoff team, even though we are early in the season. All eyes now turn and face Anaheim.

The A's Offense Needs Consistency

May 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) runs to first on a two RBI single in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The A's would strike first in Game 3, scoring two runs off a Tyler Soderstrom single that scored both Nick Kurtz and Shane Langeliers. However, that momentum would quickly come to a halt, as the A's wouldn't score again until the 7th inning. This meant that the Angels were up 5-3 for most of the game.

The A's are amongst the best teams in the league when it comes to hitting. They rank fourth in MLB in batting average at .252 and seventh in both OBP and SLUG%. Bats going cold is inevitable for most teams, but for the A's to fall behind for most of the game vs. the last-place Angels, it has scary implications.

The Athletics’ Bullpen Is Looking Great

May 20, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Hogan Harris (36) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Aaron Civale would give up five runs in the first two innings. Following that, he would pitch amazingly , and it was ultimately what kept the Athletics in the game. After Civale, the A's would bring in Luis Medina, who retired three straight Angels batters. Then the A's would bring in Mark Leiter Jr., who would accomplish the same in the 8th.

Scott Barlow would also be lights out in the bottom of the 9th, which gave way for Hogan Harris to get the save in the 10th inning. The Athletics as a whole would pitch eight scoreless innings, which is definitely something to be excited about. Without the tough first inning, this could have been an amazing performance all around.

Shea Langeliers Is in Slump Territory

May 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) reacts after hitting a two-RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

This is by no means a slight at Shea Langeliers , as he has been phenomenal for the Athletics this season. Right now, Langeliers is posting a .322 batting average, which ranks 4th in the entire nation. But in the last seven days, Langeliers is only batting .250 and .090 in the current series. Something is up.

The good news for the A's is that their offense has been incredible this season, so a few rough Langeliers games won't be devastating in the short term. The only problem is that the A's are only 2.0 games in front of Texas in the AL West. Meaning that if Langeliers is unable to heat up, this margin could close fast.

May 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that the A's are looking very solid right now. If they can pick up a win on Thursday, they will be in a great position entering the series against San Diego, which starts on Friday.