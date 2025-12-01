How Does This Top Outfield Prospect Fit with the A's?

While the A’s have a plethora of outfield options, one exciting prospect took a big stride in 2025. After spending the majority of the season in High-A Lansing, he was promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas in early September and finished the season with the Aviators.

The 23-year-old outfielder was selected in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Rutgers, where he spent three seasons mashing for the Scarlet Knights. Upon his selection by the Athletics, he struggled in his first full season in 2024, batting just .232 in 124 games across Single-A Stockton and then with the Lugnuts.

He saw more action in High-A this season, playing 72 games with Lansing, where he batted .241 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 35 runs batted in. That was after missing the entire month of April and playing in four rehab games in the Arizona Complex League.

In the month of June, Lasko swung a hot bat with a .284 batting average. He had eight multi-hit games, including a 4-for-6 day with two doubles and a triple against the Dayton Dragons. He finished the month on a seven-game on-base streak from June 21-29, where he was 7-for-23 (.304) with five RBI and seven walks.

He struggled in July, but bounced back in August before being promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas to begin September. He batted .256 across 13 games with the Aviators, tallying 11 hits, including a double, a home run and five RBI.

In three postseason games with Las Vegas, he hit .571 with two homers and five RBI.

Lasko capped off a strong season by raking in the Arizona Fall League alongside teammate Tommy White and former Rutgers teammate Joshua Kuroda-Grauer. In 21 games with the Mesa Solar Sox, Lasko was red-hot with a .357 batting average. He tallied 25 hits in 21 games and boasted a .452 on-base percentage. Additionally, he had nine stolen bases.

What’s Next for Lasko?

Lasko has certainly made noise in the minor leagues, but the future remains unclear. As an outfielder in an A’s organization that is packed full of talent, Lasko may not get the opportunity to show off his abilities in the big leagues just yet.

The A's outfield is already pretty full with Denzel Clarke, Lawrence Butler, Tyler Soderstrom, Carlos Cortes and Colby Thomas, to outfield prospects like Henry Bolte (No. 5), Junior Perez (No. 6) and Gavin Turley (No. 12). Bolte and Perez have also had more time in Triple-A, which could make Lasko the seventh or eighth option for the A's to consider when it comes to the big-league outfield mix.

If Lasko begins the season in Triple-A and can stay healthy and swing a consistent bat, he could see an opportunity sooner rather than later. He could also be used as trade bait, similar to how Will Simpson was last offseason. Simpson was moved to the Rays as part of the Jeffrey Springs deal after a solid season in the minors, but as a first baseman, the A's didn't have anywhere to put him.

