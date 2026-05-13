With Wilson Out, the A's Infield Has Two Players Fighting for Future Roles

Jacob Wilson was removed from Sunday's game in the fifth inning after diving for a ball and the A's placed him on the injured list on Tuesday afternoon with what they are calling a left shoulder subluxation. There is no timetable for his return.

With Wilson on the IL, the A's called up No. 5 prospect Henry Bolte and veteran infielder Michael Stefanic, while optioning third baseman Brett Harris to Triple-A Las Vegas.

This roster shuffle now puts the focus onto Darell Hernaiz and Zack Gelof, who will have opportunities to earn their spots on the team for the long-term. Hernaiz figures to be the starting shortstop on a regular basis, going back to his natural position. Gelof will become tethered to third base, a new position for him, and leave Bolte to center field most games.

Gelof, Hernaiz battling for futures with the A's

May 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Zack Gelof (20) sprints towards third base during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

This is going to potentially be the final time both Hernaiz and Gelof have at consistent playing time, while both Wilson and Max Muncy — the A's Opening Day starters at shortstop and third base — are on the IL. When healthy, the playing would favor Muncy at third, and Wilson is an everyday player at short with a big contract.

The A's also have a slew of interesting prospects on the way. A's No.1 prospect Leo De Vries has started getting time at third base in Double-A, which could indicate how the A's are leaning with his long-term role. Second base could become the lone area of opportunity for the club once De Vries arrives.

The 19-year-old could be in the majors this season, which would take third base off the table for Gelof, Hernaiz and Muncy. De Vries, like Nick Kurtz at first and Jacob Wilson at short, is an everyday player.

In addition to De Vries, No. 9 prospect Tommy White is already in Triple-A, and the 23-year-old has been raking in the 11 games since his promotion. He's hitting .326 with the Aviators, with a .354 OBP and an .811 OPS. He could even become an option at the hot corner as the season continues. He tends to be the forgotten piece in this shuffle.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer was also promoted to Las Vegas on Tuesday, and he led off for Las Vegas, going 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored. He's the A's No. 10 prospect and has tremendous bat-to-ball skills, and he's played second, shortstop and third base this season. He looks like another version of Hernaiz, which could make one of them expendable.

Roster crunch presents trade options

Apr 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Darell Hernaiz (2) gestures as he jogs round the bases after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the A's could use some additional pitching. This trade deadline they're not only playing like a team looking to add pieces in August, but they could have some surplus to deal from.

With Bolte making his climb to the big leagues, the A's outfield is extremely cramped with him, Lawrence Butler, Tyler Soderstrom, Carlos Cortes, Colby Thomas and even occasionally Brent Rooker as options. Colby Thomas could be the odd-man out in that mix, while prospect Junior Perez could be another outfield option on the block.

They both have talent, but Perez has taken a step back this season, and the A's simply don't have regular playing time for Thomas.

With the infield prospects making their climb up the organizational ladder, Hernaiz or Kuroda-Grauer could also be in that trade mix. That's why this stretch of regular playing time will be vital to Hernaiz's future with the club. One of them figures to be a utility player for the team moving forward.

Gelof has become more versatile this season, adding third base and center field to his arsenal, in addition to his natural second base. Veteran second baseman Jeff McNeil has a $15.75 million club option for 2027, but if the A's feel confident in Gelof, he could end up being their guy — saving them significant money in the process.

The A's will have options to move to address other roster needs at the deadline, and in order to make a significant upgrade, they're going to have to include players that some fans may not be ready to say goodbye to.