A's Clubhouse's Advice for Nick Kurtz and Other Draftees
OAKLAND -- On Monday, the Oakland A's made the signing of fourth overall selection Nick Kurtz official, and he was provided a locker in the clubhouse, took batting practice, and spoke with the media. It was a full day, but as Kurtz put it, "this is what you dream of as a kid."
Yesterday we spoke with JJ Bleday, a former fourth overall pick himself, about some of the advice he'd have for the A's first rounder. His keys were to enjoy this year, and also to trust what he does, because that's what got him drafted in the first place.
That sentiment echoed around the A's clubhouse on Monday, along with some other tidbits from other high draft picks that are in Oakland, particularly with how to approach that first offseason.
Both Tyler Nevin (2015, 38th overall) and Shea Langeliers (2019, 9th overall) talked about getting their bodies ready for the increase in the number of games they'd be playing in pro ball, after playing three to four games per week in college. Nevin said, "They play college games, they play summer ball, but there's a lot more off-days in between."
Langeliers added a little from his experience in his first taste of pro ball. "That first month or two of that summer after you get drafted, you're not really vibing [necessarily], but just kind of along for the ride, getting used to it, getting used to the guys."
Kyle Muller (2016, 44th overall) said that in his first offseason, he attempted to change everything and that did not go well for him the following year. "That first off-season I was like I'm going to get better at this, this, this, and this, which is great. But when you do all of them, you're a jack of all trades and a master of none. I didn't train the right way, and it took me the whole season to go back. That would be my biggest thing: You don't have to overhaul anything, just do what works, do what you've been doing, and go from there."
Lucas Erceg (2016, 46th overall) heard a phrase from some of the older players after he was drafted that has stuck with him on his journey to the big leagues. "God gave you two ears and one mouth for a reason," essentially meaning to soak it all in and watch how things are done. "[Veterans] do it with intent, and they do it with a focus in mind."
Routine was also a word that was mentioned quite often around the room, but with the caveat that recently drafted players likely won't know what their routine will need to be until they go through a couple of off-seasons.
Brent Rooker (2017, 35th overall) elaborated a bit on the theme of sticking with what got you drafted. "There was a reason [Kurtz] was the fourth pick. Don't get into pro ball and try to change stuff. Just be who you are. Be great at what you're good at. Know what your strengths are, and just work to make those strengths as much of a strength as you possibly can, and just trust the things that have gotten you to this point are also going to carry you through and get you to the big leagues."
A's manager Mark Kotsay (1996, 9th overall) said pregame that today was about just letting Kurtz see what a day looks like in Oakland as they prepare for a baseball game. The former Wake Forest first baseman will be headed to Arizona on Tuesday before officially joining an A's affiliate.
"This first two-and-a-half month season, go have fun. Just enjoy playing the game. Don't worry about the results, or chase results. We're not going to try to change you until we get a good look at you."
Kotsay's last piece of advice? "Go out and buy a new car."