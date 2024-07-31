Gunnar Hoglund, Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang Promoted
Gunnar Hoglund and Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang have been the A's best pitchers in the minor leagues this season. Hoglund was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in the Matt Chapman trade and Zhuang was signed as a free agent in 2021.
Since the A's acquired Hoglund, he has been off and on the injured list with several injuries. However, now in 2024, Hoglund has been healthy and dominating. He has been close to getting promoted for weeks now, and he finally was rewarded for his dominance. In 19 appearances in Double-A this season, Hoglund has thrown 104 2/3 innings, which is the most of his professional career. He has posted a 2.84 ERA, as well as above average strikeout and walk rates.
Hoglund uses a four pitch mix and has great control of all of them. His fastball velocity has been down since his surgery, sitting in the low 90s, forcing him to rely on his off-speed pitches more. His slider is arguably his best pitch, which he throws in the mid 80s. He sprinkles in his curveball and his changeup to give hitters a different look and set-up his best pitches.
If Hoglund continues to dominate in Triple-A, he could find his way to the major leagues at some point this season. Especially with the A's trading Paul Blackburn, there is now a rotation spot open that the A's will temporarily fill for now.
Zhuang has been the A's best pitcher in their system this season, posting a 2.11 ERA in 64 innings. He started in Low-A Stockton this year and has worked his way up to Double-A with this promotion. Zhuang has a mid 90s fastball and has two off-speed offerings that he has great command of, both of which have produced a lot of swing and miss in A-ball so far.
The one knock on Zhuang, like Hoglund, he has struggled to stay healthy since being signed by the A's in 2021. His stuff has always been great, but he has struggled to display it and stay healthy. If the soon to be 24-year-old can continue to stay healthy and perform how he has been, he will be able to continue to move through the system quickly.
Today has been very active for the A's, trading Blackburn and Lucas Erceg, getting good returns for both. Now, the best pitchers in their system both get deserved promotions to Triple-A and Double-A, respectively.