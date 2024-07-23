Jacob Wilson on Rocketing His Way to Oakland
It's not too often that the previous season's first-round pick already has a locker in the big-league clubhouse by the time the latest draftee signs, but that is exactly what happened on Monday when the fourth overall selection in this year's MLB Draft, Nick Kurtz, walked in today. One player that was excited to meet him after watching him on TV was last year's sixth overall pick, Jacob Wilson.
Wilson is the Oakland A's No. 1 prospect for the time being, but Kurtz could be the one to supplant him once Wilson graduates.
This week we've talked to JJ Bleday, a former number four overall selection himself, about what advice he'd give to Kurtz, and we also talked to some of the other current A's in the clubhouse that went in the first two rounds of their respective drafts.
Of course we talked to Wilson too, asking him if he had any advice on how to rocket through the minor leagues. "Really just have fun. Last year, going to Lansing, and just being able to spend the month there in Hi-A, kind of learning how to have fun. Really just getting into the ropes of pro ball. Just being able to learn everything--how to take care of your body and how to prepare for a game every day.
"With these guys, i know that they're super talented. I've watched them in college and stuff. Just following along, watching the College World Series. I obviously saw the Tommy White homer last year. I don't know him, so I'm excited to meet him."
Tommy White was the A's second-round selection out of LSU with the 40th overall selection.
The other question that we asked the clubhouse on Monday was what they did during their first off-season as a pro to get ready for their first full season. Wilson's first off-season was this past winter, so it was pretty fresh in his mind.
"I got in the weight room. I wanted to go in there and build strength. Put on some muscle, put on some pounds, and just grow into my body a little bit more. I want to get bigger, stronger, and faster."
Wilson went to a personal trainer he's had since high school during the winter months, someone he was comfortable with, and carried out the A's gameplan for his winter workout to achieve his goals.
On Sunday, the A's were having their Alumni Sunday promotion, where greats from the past come and sign autographs for fans for an hour. This past week Khris Davis was one of the former greats in attendance, and Jacob Wilson left the clubhouse with him prior to the game. We asked if they got to chatting, and if KD gave him any tips for crushing dingers.
"He's obviously a great, great A's player. When I was growing up, when you saw the A's play, you think of Khris Davis, you think of Matt Olson, all those guys. Being able to play here today is pretty cool. You look back at all greats who've played here in the past. We didn't have a conversation, but you could definitely see when he walked by 'ah! that's Khris Davis!' It was pretty cool to see him in the clubbie."
In 72 career games in the minor leagues, Wilson hit .401 with a .445 OBP, basically oblierating opposing pitchers each and every night. He also struck out a grand total of 24 times in 284 at-bats. Before he was injured during his debut on Friday, he was also 1-for-1 in the big leagues.
So we asked him if he has needed to make any adjustments at all in his time on the farm.
"I've always had the same approach, the same work ethic routine, and really just being able to continue going out there and playing my game. I've really been focusing on making adjustments quick. So if I had a bad first couple of at-bats of the game, being able to realize what I was doing wrong, [and] being able to make an adjustment faster. Up here in the big leagues, these guys are the best hitters in the game, where they can make adjustments literally from pitch-to-pitch.
"For me, that's something that I've been working really hard on. Just being able to know my swing and realizing how fast these guys make adjustments. That's something I've been really preparing myself for."