Jacob Wilson Set to Begin Rehab Assignment
Oakland A's top prospect Jacob Wilson could begin his rehab assignment later this week, according to manager Mark Kotsay. He will be finishing up his running progression on Wednesday, and if all goes well with that, the A's will send him to Las Vegas for a couple of workouts, likely on Thursday and Friday, and then have him possibly start his rehab assignment on Saturday.
Wilson is known for his ability to make contact at the plate while playing a solid shortstop, so it will be great for the A's to get him back into the lineup as soon as possible.
Yet, it will be interesting to see what happens to the Las Vegas roster when Wilson ultimately is sent out on his rehab assignment. Former high school teammate and fellow A's first rounder Max Muncy has been splitting time with veteran Nick Allen at short, while the duo switches off between short and second most days.
Allen has frequently been hitting leadoff in Las Vegas, and is batting .344 with a .904 OPS in 69 minor league games. Muncy is batting .291 with a .382 OBP and a .902 OPS in 42 games in Triple-A. He's also absolutely on fire this month, going 17-for-35 (.486) with a .558 OBP, five homers, 16 RBI, four walks and four strikeouts. He's not only showing that he shouldn't be taken out of the lineup, but he's also making a push to make his big-league debut before the season is out.
Cooper Bowman, who was recently called up to Las Vegas, has been mostly a second baseman in his pro career, but has played seven out of 11 games in Triple-A in center since his promotion.
At third, the Aviators have Brett Harris. The only other position he's played somewhat regularly is second base. He's had a couple of stints in the big leagues with Oakland this season, too.
Adding to this playing time conundrum is that all five players are also right-handed, which doesn't offer a platoon advantage, or a way to separate them from one another.
The most likely scenario here is that Allen and Harris get pushed around a little bit. Bowman seems safe since nobody else is really primed to take over in center. Wilson will be the shortstop during his time there, and Muncy can also play second and third, so that adds to his positional flexibility.
There will likely be games where it's Wilson and Muncy up the middle, just like old times, with Harris at third, and others where it's Allen and Wilson at second and short, with Muncy at third. Allen is also an option at the hot corner if they really want to make things spicy.
The big question here will be how long Wilson's rehab stint will last. Given that it took him just 19 games in Triple-A to convince the A's he was ready for his MLB debut, the only real question that will have to be answered is how well his hamstring is holding up. Once that is answered, then he should be headed right back to Oakland.