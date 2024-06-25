Seth Brown, Denzel Clarke Earn Recognition for Eventful Weeks in Minors
Last week, 31-year-old Seth Brown was outrighted off the 26-man roster and sent to Triple-A Las Vegas. So what he did was to go 18-for-18 (.444) with a walk to bump up his OBP to .474. Three of those hits were home runs, and two of them were doubles. He drove in seven runs, scored seven himself, and stole a base for good measure.
That stat line was good enough to earn Brown Pacific Coast League Player of the Week honors. Daz Cameron (now in Oakland) is the only other Aviator to earn the honor this year, which he did for the week of April 29-May 5.
The other A's minor leaguer to earn some recognition for his play last week is he team's No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline's list, Denzel Clarke.
The 24-year-old outfielder is currently in Double-A Midland, where he's batting .237 with a .293 OBP and eight home runs on the year. Last week against Frisco he went 8-for-20 (.400) with three homers, six RBI, eight runs scored, and a stolen base.
Clarke is a fantastic athlete with loads of tools that the A's are hoping can develop a little bit more at the plate in order to reach his ceiling.
A couple of weeks ago, Clarke was involved in a disastrous play with the RockHounds that cost the team the game, despite Midland hitting a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Being named to MLB Pipeline's Team of the Week is a good way to put that moment in the past.