Tommy White on Signing with Oakland, Playing with Nick Kurtz
On Monday, the Oakland A's introduced their first-round pick in fourth overall selection Nick Kurtz out of Wake Forest. Yesterday, they brought in their second rounder, Tommy White out of LSU, also known as "Tommy Tanks."
The last week since being drafted has been an unbelievable experience for White, so he has been trying to soak everything in before he reports to Arizona on Wednesday. White also said that being able to take batting practice at the Oakland Coliseum was another great experience. "It's a big-league stadium with a lot of seats. Seeing the ball still fly being in a stadium like this is pretty cool."
White's most famous moment in college was the walk-off homer he hit to send LSU to the College World Series in 2023--a home run that knocked out Kurtz's Wake Forest club. The two players are now under the A's umbrella, and White was very excited about his new teammate.
"He's a homie. I don't think he played in that game. I think he was hurt. I mean, he could have been the guy that changed that game. He's awesome. I'm excited to get to go see him in Arizona. He's got an eagle eye too. Hopefully he can teach me some of that."
As for the home run that he hit, White says that he doesn't go searching for it online, but if it pops up on his Instagram or TikTok feed, he's going to watch it.
When we spoke to A's Scouting Director Eric Kubota after the first day of the Draft, he told us that the team felt that White had made big strides defensively at third base in 2024, and that they believe he has a chance to stick at the hot corner.
White echoed that sentiment, saying, "I would say from sophomore year to junior year, I was a completely different guy over there. I'm excited to use that start to go into this organization." The goal is to keep improving his defense. "It was a good year at third, not a great year."
After a few weeks off from playing baseball, White is ready to get back onto the field. When asked what he's most looking forward to about reporting to Arizona, he said, "Having a bat in my hands."