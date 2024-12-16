Updated look at the A's farm system post Rule 5 draft and Springs trade
The Athletics have one of the better farm systems in baseball, with Jacob Wilson, Nick Kurtz, and Denzel Clarke leading the way.
With the A's looking to get more production from their farm system at the MLB level in 2025, here is a look at the top five prospects at each position.
Starting Pitchers
1. Luis Morales - RHP
2. Mason Barnett - RHP
3. Jack Perkins - RHP
4. Gunnar Hoglund - RHP
5. Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang - RHP
The A's have quite a number of interesting pitchers that will be chasing their MLB debuts in 2025. Barnett, Perkins, and Hoglund have the best chances to make their debuts next season, as Morales and Zhuang need more time.
Hoglund reached Triple-A last season, throwing 26 innings there before being shut down to preserve his arm. Barnett and Perkins will most likely earn their promotions to Triple-A before the season, as they had a 2.61 ERA (41.1 IP) and a 2.96 ERA (76.0 IP), respectively. Barnett was a part of the return for Lucas Erceg from the Kansas City Royals and had a 4.20 ERA in 133.0 IP in Double-A across both organizations.
Relief Pitchers
1. Will Johnston - LHP
2. Grant Holman - RHP
3. Will Klein - RHP
4. Anthony Maldonado - RHP
5. Pedro Santos - RHP
Johnston pitched in 27 games, started 15 of them, but only racked up 99.2 innings. The A's seem to be trying to build him up as a starter, but his stuff may profile better as a reliever, as he struck out 137 batters.
Holman and Klein made their debuts with the A's last season, with Holman sticking with the club to finish the season and Klein optioned back to Triple-A. Both are projected to be important pieces to the future of the A's bullpen. The A's claimed Maldonado off of waivers from the Miami Marlins, and he will compete for a spot in the A's bullpen. Santos will compete for a spot as well, as he struck out 69 batters in 51.2 innings across Double-A and Triple-A.
Catchers and First Baseman
1. Nick Kurtz - 1B
2. Daniel Susac - C
3. Brennan Milone - 1B
4. Cole Conn - C
5. T.J. Schofield-Sam - 1B
Kurtz was the fourth overall pick in the 2024 draft and looks poised to have a big year in 2025 and potentially make his debut toward the end of the year. Susac will most likely start in Triple-A and play there quite a bit, with Shea Langeliers and Kyle McCann as the catchers for the A's right now.
Milone has displayed a good bat but is struggling to find his position long-term. Conn is a switch-hitting catcher who has displayed good tools and will hopefully have a good 2025 after having a .714 OPS in 2024. Schofield-Sam has bounced between the lower-level minor league affiliates but has the tools to have a better 2025.
Infielders
1. Jacob Wilson - SS
2. Max Muncy - SS/3B/2B
3. Tommy White - 3B/1B
4. Josh Kuroda-Grauer - INF
5. Logan Davidson - UTL
Wilson projects to be the A's every day starting shortstop after 28 games with the A's last season. Muncy battled injuries in 2024, but the A's are hopeful he will have a breakout in 2025 and will play him more at third base in the minors in hopes he is their future third baseman.
White and Kuroda-Grauer were high A's 2024 draft picks, and the A's will get better looks at them as they play a lot more in the minors this next season. Davidson was the A's 2019 first-round pick and hit .300 with the Triple-A Aviators last season; he could finally make his debut in 2025.
Outfielders
1. Denzel Clarke
2. Colby Thomas
3. Henry Bolte
4. Rodney Green
5. Jared Dickey
The outfield is the A's biggest strength in their farm system, with three outfielders ranking in the top ten according to MLB.com. Clarke could make the A's opening day roster out of Spring Training after impressing in the Arizona Fall League, but more likely will start in Triple-A.
Thomas hit 17 home runs in Triple-A last season, 31 total, and he also has a chance to make the opening-day roster out of Spring Training. Bolte is one of the more exciting A's prospects, only 21-years-old, he has worked his way up to Double-A Midland and could be a 5-tool player. Green and Dickey are still a long way out from their MLB debuts, but impressed in the short time they had with the A's organization.
Overall, the A's farm system has a lot of promising talent that A's fans should be excited about for years to come. Quite a few prospects could make their debuts next season or come very close.