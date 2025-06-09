Minnesota Twins Weren't Fans of A's Sacramento Ballpark
It appears as though opposing players are beginning to speak out about the playing conditions at Sutter Health Park. In a recent homestand, it was Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, who said, "the mound was terrible." This past homestand, it was multiple members of the Minnesota Twins that had gripes of their own.
Polarizing Twins star Carlos Correa sat out the final two games of the four-game set "after two days of slipping and sliding in a rock-hard batter’s box at Sutter Health Park." Correa also told The Athletic (not the A's longform name, the publication), "It’s the worst box I’ve ever stepped in." He did make sure to say that he liked the ballpark as a whole, but there were elements of the field, particularly the batter's box, that were subpar.
Twins starter Joe Ryan also spoke with The Athletic, who remembered what Wheeler had said just a couple of weeks back, and after his teammate Pablo Lopez went down on Tuesday night, he came to one conclusion: it was the field. He also mentioned that the lack of amenities that big league players are used to may have also played a factor here, since these athletes are used to their routines.
These are routines that they are unable to carry out at Sutter Health Park, since the dugouts and the clubhouses aren't connected. This has been a familiar refrain from A's ace Luis Severino, who has mentioned that playing at home is a little more difficult since he's unable to just go into the air conditioned clubhouse in between his innings.
Twins outfielder Byron Buxton was also a bit perplexed by the way the ball plays, due to the ballpark in Sacramento lacking a third deck, which is customary in big-league ballparks. Numerous opposing managers have noted that the wind is what dictates how the ball will fly on any given day, and that was the same case that Buxton ended up making after his stint at Sutter Health.
"Big-league stadiums, you don’t have the ball dancing like these balls are moving here,” Buxton said of Sacramento. “My double, fly out, wind takes it, almost takes it out, and it’s like, ‘What?’ … (Butler’s) ball, I’m (normally) catching at the warning track."
Minnesota ended up winning three of four against the A's, who, even after taking two of three from the Baltimore Orioles this past weekend, are now 12-23 at home. Only the 12-53 Colorado Rockies have more losses at home with a 6-25 record at Coors.
After Denzel Clarke reached on what was originally deemed an error in the bottom of the second during Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, the away broadcast had some thoughts of their own on the surface of the field.
The replay of the hit doesn't show it clearly, but in person it appeared as though the ball just shot right under first baseman Emmanuel Rivera's glove.
While the consensus appears to be that the field isn't ready for big-league baseball, it's tough to see a path forward that doesn't result in the A's just making more upgrades to Sutter Health Park. Many fans are clamoring for the club to return to Oakland, and while a new mayor in charge could change things a little, A's owner John Fisher has to enjoy the lack of "Sell the Team!" chants on a consistent basis in Sacramento.
There just aren't any better options (aside from Oakland of course) that are in the general area that aren't also minor-league facilities. Plus, if the A's were to play elsewhere, it would have to be decided well before the schedule release for the 2026 season, which is likely to happen next month. That is, if the facility is in use for another minor league club.
Somebody will pour money into the facility to try and make it better for next season, but there's only so much that can be done, really. Without ripping out the stands and building a tunnel from the dugout to the clubhouse, there is just no way for that to happen.
The field could be improved upon, but it's also worth noting that the field doesn't get a day off, with the Sacramento River Cats using it when the A's are out of town. That means that different dirt and grass has to be used that can withstand the heat and the abuse of 140 games over the course of a season.
The Twins are the latest team to make their voices heard, but they certainly won't be the last. The hope is that as the A's can get accustomed to the quirks of the field, that it can become a real home field advantage for them moving forward.