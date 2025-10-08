Lineups and Prediction for Game 4 as Blue Jays Get Second Chance to Eliminate Yankees
The Toronto Blue Jays will have another chance to eliminate the New York Yankees on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the ALDS in the Bronx after dropping Game 3 with a sweep in the cards.
On Tuesday night, the Blue Jays wound up squandering a 6-1 lead at the hands of an offensive explosion from the Yankees. They now have to try and avoid a fifth game being forced back in Toronto, which would put them into an elimination scenario themselves.
It's a bullpen game for the Blue Jays as they get set to go up against an impressive young rookie for the Yankees, and time will tell if Toronto can come out on top.
Blue Jays Game 4 Lineup is Set
1. George Springer (DH)
2. Nathan Lukes (LF)
3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B)
4. Addison Barger (3B)
5. Alejandro Kirk (C)
6. Daulton Varsho (CF)
7. Anthony Santander (RF)
8. Ernie Clement (2B)
9. Andrés Giménez (SS)
SP: Louis Varland (RHP)
Since being acquired at the trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins, Louis Varland has not been quite as dominant as he was before the deal. With a 4.94 ERA across 23 appearances (one start) since he was acquired, the struggles since the trade have continued into the playoffs with a 6.75 ERA in 2.2 innings pitched.
However, his numbers on the season are still beyond solid with an overall ER A of 2.97 ERA in 71 appearances. Game 4 will be the second start of his Toronto tenure and just the 24th of his entire big league career.
Yankees Release Game 4 Lineup to Try to Force Another
1. Trent Grisham (CF)
2. Aaron Judge (RF)
3. Cody Bellinger (LF)
4. Giancarlo Stanton (DH)
5. Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2B)
6. Paul Goldschmidt (1B)
7. Austin Wells (C)
8. Anthony Volpe (SS)
9. Ryan McMahon (3B)
SP: Cam Schlittler (RHP)
Schlittler is coming off what was a historic performance in New York's elimination of the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round. He threw eight scoreless innings with no walks and 12 strikeouts. The rookie right-hander is as confident and dominant as they come, and if the Blue Jays can't get to him early, it could be a long night.
Prediction
Losing on Tuesday night with the big lead and a chance to end this series stings in more ways than one. The chance to eliminate New York and avoid Schlittler entirely was a golden one the Blue Jays blew.
With all the pressure now on them and facing a game entirely composed of relievers, it's a pretty tall ask for Toronto to end this tonight and stop a Yankees offensive juggernaut that has found their stroke.