Blue Jays Now in Precarious Spot for Game 4 After One Reliable Thing Let Them Down
Going into Game 3 at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays were looking for a sweep of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.
They had a perfect start when it came to accomplishing that goal, too. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued his dominance of the Yankees with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning off Carlos Rodón. But disaster began to slowly strike for the Blue Jays.
Toronto was a good defensive team in the regular season, but with a chance to sweep their division rivals, it let them down. Isiah Kiner-Falefa booted a Ben Rice ground ball with two outs in the first inning, which was followed by a Giancarlo Stanton RBI single.
After building what seemed like an insurmountable five-run lead in the top of the third inning, the Blue Jays let it slip away with more shoddy defense. Leading 6-3 in the bottom of the fourth, Addison Barger misplayed an Austin Wells pop-up. Then after a walk to Trent Grisham, a three-run home run from Aaron Judge off the foul pole tied the game at six and turned into a 9-6 Yankees win.
“It was pretty swirly out there up top,” Barger said, per MLB.com. “When it got to its highest point, I felt like I was in position to make the play, and just started tailing towards the stands a little bit, which is kind of weird for a left-handed fly ball. Usually they come back towards the line.”
After that, New York scored the game’s final three runs and forced a Game 4 on Wednesday night in the Bronx. Once down for the count, the Yankees are alive for at least another game.
Blue Jays Poor Defense Puts Pitching in Precarious Position
“We just didn't play our game,” said manager John Schneider. “When you look at things as a whole, just defensively, giving (the Yankees) extra outs, they can do that in a hurry. It's not one thing, it's a couple of things.”
Now the Blue Jays are set to throw a bullpen game in Game 4, which is less than ideal. Schneider said after the game that everyone will be available to pitch after Varland opens, but it feels like Toronto has left the door ajar for New York to come back.
The last thing the Blue Jays want to do is head back to Rogers Centre for a deciding Game 5 on Friday night. But if they do, they will have to look no further than to their mistakes in Game 3 on Tuesday night when they had the Yankees on the ropes and let them off.