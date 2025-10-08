Blue Jays See Sweep Slip Away as Yankees Surge to Game 3 ALDS Win
Right off oft the bat it was clear that Game 3 of the American League Division Series was going to be an offensive showdown as neither pitching staff could keep runs off of the board.
It seemed unbelievable that the Toronto Blue Jays weren't able to reach double figures in Wednesday's game, as they did in the first two games of the series. After a strong start, they became stagnant.
The Blue Jays had a chance to close the series in a sweep. But, the New York Yankees wouldn't have it, winning 9-6 and ensuring Toronto would have to play Game 4 on Thursday.
Game Three Critical Moments
Everything was going right for the Blue Jays in the beginning, but it didn't last. Their first baseman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., came out with a 427 foot bomb in the first that brought him and Davis Schneider across home plate to give Toronto an early 2-0 lead and their offense didn't slow down there. It truly looked like they were about to run away with this game.
The top of the third inning was a gut punch to the Yankees on multiple singles. One in particular by Anthony Santander allowed a pair of runners to put runs up on the board at the expense of the starting pitcher for the Yankees and put Toronto up 6-1.
Carlos Rodón has been one of the best pitchers that New York has had to offer this season, but he was pulled in the third inning as the Yankees were already down five runs. The Blue Jays didn't have much luck after he left. Their starter, Shane Bieber, also didn't finish the third after getting into a bind that allowed a pair of runners to bring the score to 6-3 Toronto.
The Blue Jays quickly saw the rest of their five-run lead disappear. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had a three-run homer against Louis Varland in the fourth inning to even the score. Another homer on Varland in the following inning would give the Yankees their first lead of the game and the series.
The Yankees scored eight unanswered runs after falling behind, 6-1. Toronto never got going again and even Guerrero couldn't rally the team in the ninth inning as he was thrown out at first in the final out.
American League Division Series
(best-of-5)
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Game 1: Toronto 10, New York 1
Game 2: Toronto 13, New York 7
Game 3: New York 9, Toronto 6 (Blue Jays lead series, 2-1)
Game 4: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees, 7:08 PM ET Wednesday, FS1/FOX Deportes
Game 5: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays, 8:08 PM ET Friday, FOX/FOX Deportes (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.