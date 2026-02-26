Max Scherzer’s Daughter Wrote a Sweet Letter to Blue Jays Asking Them to Re-Sign Her Dad

The Blue Jays are bringing back pitcher Max Scherzer on a one-year, $3 million deal, with $10 million in incentives up for grabs, for his 19th MLB season. And Scherzer’s eight-year-old daughter might’ve played a role in his return to Toronto.

After the Blue Jays lost in Game 7 of the World Series to the Dodgers back in November, Scherzer’s daughter wrote a sweet letter to the team kindly asking them to bring her dad back for another year. It sounds like the Scherzer family really loved living in Toronto, and she wasn’t ready to leave.

Scherzer’s wife Erica May shared a picture of the letter on Instagram on Thursday hours after it was reported that Scherzer signed a new deal with the Blue Jays.

“Dear Blue Jays, I am so sorry that you didn’t win the World Series. I hope that you win next time. I hope my dad is back on the team. My whole family loves spending time in Toronto with our dad. We loved the aquarium, CN Tower and of course, the stadium. I am looking forward to coming back next season. Love, Max Scherzer’s daughter.”

Even though this letter likely wasn’t the main reason why Toronto decided to sign the three-time Cy Young award winner again, the letter definitely could’ve played a small role in the Blue Jays’ decision. How cool is that.

It’ll be awesome seeing Scherzer’s family back in the stands at the Rogers Centre here soon.

