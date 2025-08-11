Analyzing Surprise Performer's Impact on Blue Jays This Season
Despite performing very well of late, it was a tough task for the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road.
Facing off against one of the best teams in baseball and the defending World Series champions, this was a good test for a Blue Jays team that wants to be a contender this season.
Unfortunately, they lost two out of three games in the series, but a wild win on Sunday helped them avoid being swept.
The Blue Jays will now be returning home for a tough stretch against the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers.
Overall, it has been a fantastic year for Toronto, and there is reason to believe that they can be a contender. At the trade deadline, the team made a couple of upgrades, most notably to the pitching staff for the stretch run.
However, while they did add some new arms, they have had one that has been surprisingly good this campaign.
David Schoenfield of ESPN recently wrote about the performance of Eric Lauer this season being one of the biggest surprises for the team.
“After not pitching in the majors in 2024 and finishing the season in Korea, he joined the rotation for good on June 11 and has gone 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA since then, with the Jays winning nine of his 11 starts.”
Since joining Toronto, it has been a fantastic stretch for the southpaw. The Blue Jays needed some help for their starting rotation, and Lauer has been able to answer the call and then some.
What Will Lauer's Role Be Going Forward?
So far in 2025, he has totaled a 7-2 record and 2.82 ERA. The performance of Lauer has been far better so far than any other season in his career, and that has not only been surprising, but it’s been an added boost.
As the Blue Jays start to prepare for the stretch run and the playoffs, they do hope to have Shane Bieber back in the rotation soon. While there is nothing certain about the type of pitcher he will be after Tommy John surgery, he does have the ability to be the ace of the staff.
However, due to his success this year, it will be interesting to see where Lauer falls in potential postseason plans. As of now, he has certainly earned the right to remain in the rotation come October.
While the Blue Jays might currently be lacking a clear ace, they all of a sudden have a lot of talent and depth in their rotation. That is a good thing to have at this stage of the campaign, and the performance of Lauer has been an excellent surprise.