Blue Jays Suffer Another Brutal Injury Update with Trey Yesavage Headed to IL

The Toronto Blue Jays have just received another dose of poor injury news during a spring which has seemingly provided an endless line of them.

According to an update from Arden Zwelling of SportsNet, young right-hander Trey Yesavage is going to begin the season on the injured list due to a right shoulder impingement. Zwelling reported that while Yesavage is feeling better now, he simply ran out of build up time to be ready for the regular season during what was a very slow spring for the future ace.

While it does not sound like Yesavage is going to miss a significant chunk of the season, losing him in March and April for at least a few weeks is just the latest blow to the pitching staff.

Blue Jays Pitching Staff Already Running on Fumes Before Season

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

This has been a nightmarish spring for those who had hoped to see Toronto enter their American League title defense fully healthy. It started with Shane Bieber being reported to miss the start of the season before Bowden Francis was lost for the year as well.

Now, just this week it's both Jose Berrios and now Yesavage as well dealing with ailments which are going to force them to miss an undisclosed amount of time. On paper, the Blue Jays should be okay due to the amount of depth they acquired this winter, but it's just the latest sign that you can never have enough pitching.

Toronto is going to have to weather the storm a little bit to start the season.

Here's Who Blue Jays Have Healthy to Start Season

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Toronto will likely have to go with a five-man rotation to start the season which will feature both new faces and old. Kevin Gausman will start Opening Day with high-priced new signing Dylan Cease behind him.

Max Scherzer will be featured in the middle of the staff after his late spring return with likely Cody Ponce and Eric Lauer behind him as well, a staff in total that is very solid on paper. If the Blue Jays can get through the first month or two with an at least decent record without all of their horses, it would be phenomenal.

This spring has presented challenges that this team did not see coming though, and how they manage those challenges could wind up setting the tone for the rest of the season.