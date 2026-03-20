Injuries Open Door for 2 Blue Jays Pitchers to Step Up

The Toronto Blue Jays are taking on a lot of injuries before the 2026 season even begins. The first to get the injury bug was Shane Bieber, as he dealt with right forearm fatigue.

Then, José Berríos suffered a right elbow stress fracture, and will begin the season on the injured list.

The latest blow to the pitching staff came on Thursday when the Blue Jays announced that standout pitcher Trey Yesavage would open the season on the IL with a right shoulder impingement. Yesavage was expected to have a diminished workload to begin the season.

While none of the injuries are considered season-ending, manager John Schneider will have his hands full to begin the season. However, two pitchers could see an increased role due to the injuries.

Eric Lauer

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws a pitch. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Despite Eric Lauer making it clear in camp that he wanted to be a starter, that opportunity looked unrealistic at one point, given the number of starting pitchers Toronto had. Now, the door is wide open for the 31-year-old to have a spot in the rotation to start the season.

In an article by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Schneider said about Lauer, "He's got a good chance, yes. We've just got to figure out who is where and how they're all feeling physically, but this is why you build up everyone who you have available for that rotation spot."

In his first year with the Blue Jays, Lauer was an important piece of the pitching staff. He made 15 starts and 13 appearances in the bullpen during the regular season. He finished with a 9-2 record and posted a 3.18 ERA. He also kept his walks down, surrendering 26 free passes to 102 strikeouts.

Lauer has earned the right to be a starter for this team, and now he'll have his chance. If he pitches at a high level, it would be hard to argue taking him out of the rotation once the reinforcements arrive.

Cody Ponce

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Cody Ponce throws a pitch. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Cody Ponce's spot in the rotation was never likely in jeopardy, but his role could increase, and Toronto may ask for a little more out of the 31-year-old. Ponce signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Blue Jays this offseason after an impressive stint in the KBO League.

He made several changes to his pitching arsenal in Korea, and that has translated well in camp. Ponce has made five appearances in spring training and has only allowed one run (0.66 ERA). He's struck out 12 hitters and hasn't walked anyone in four of his five outings.

After Dylan Cease and Kevin Gausman, Ponce would likely be the third pitcher in this current rotation. Following Ponce would be Lauer and Max Scherzer, who recently re-signed with Toronto.

The pitching staff has been stretched thin to begin the season, but the front office was prepared for disaster, and the Blue Jays should have enough arms to keep the team afloat while players recover from injury.