Blue Jays $150 Million Slugger George Springer Has Returned to the Roster
The Toronto Blue Jays made an exciting announcement this morning- outfielder George Springer is now back on the active roster and off of the 7-day injured list. Great news for the Blue Jays. Bad news for every other team.
In a corresponding move, the team optioned Joey Loperfido back to Triple-A to make room for Springer on the roster.
Springer was forced to the injured list after being hit by a pitch in a game against the Baltimore Orioles. Back on July 28 the stadium went dead silent when Kade Strowd's fastball hit him in the ninth inning.
Springer was on IL for longer than usual for a concussion, but with his history of concussions, it was important to bring him back slowly. Now, after a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo, he is back.
Springer this Season
The veteran outfielder is in his fifth season with the organization and posting one of his best in his tenure with the ballclub. He is known to be a slugger and that is exactly what he has been all year. His total offensive production (OPS) is .889 with a slash line of .291.383/.506. In 101 games he has hit 18 home run balls, 57 RBI, and drawn 51 walks. He is a huge part of the Blue Jays dominating offense this season.
Springer is the lone Jay with a slugging percentage over .500 and has the second-most home runs on the team with 18 (tied with Addison Barger). There are only two Blue Jays whose offensive production reaches over .800, Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who is having one heck of a year as well. Springer trails Guerrero Jr. by .006.
Toronto This Year
The Blue Jays are easily one of the best offenses in the league, especially at home. They sit in the top five in OPS with .763, led by Springer, Guerrero Jr., and Bo Bichette. When they are playing on their home field (Rogers Centre) their OPS grows to .779 as they prove to be a menace for anybody who tries to come play there.
Right now they are in a series with the Texas Rangers and the Blue Jays just stole the first game from them led by their All-Star catcher, Alejandro Kirk. Kirk had a historic performance where he had four RBI, a stolen home base, a game-winning hit, and a two-run homer in their comeback win. Toronto pulled this off without Springer who will now be in the lineup for tonight. Good luck to the Rangers in dealing with his return!