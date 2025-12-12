Blue Jays Rightfully Lock Down President of Operations and CEO Mark Shapiro

It isn't hard to fathom why the Toronto Blue Jays decided to extend their current President of Baseball Operations and Chief Executive Office Mark Shapiro who has been with the organization since the end of the 2015 season. After the year the Jays just had, they are going to keep everyone who made it happen.

The Blue Jays announced that they will have their leader through the 2030 season as they try to repeat the success found in 2025. This is the guy they need at the head of the table.

Blue Jays Growth in the Last Decade

This organization has made 11 playoff appearances since 1977 and five of them have came since Shapiro took over for the 2016 season, four since 2020.

It isn't just one season that makes or breaks a team as each move made in the last few years contributed to the achievements that the Jays had this year with the best season in over 30 years.

They have developed players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk and Bo Bichette who have spent their entire careers with the organization while also signing their designated hitter George Springer who won a Silver Slugger Award this year.

Shapiro has been guiding the build of this team for the last decade and now he will have the chance to get them back to the World Series in 2026.

Over the past 9 years (prior to 2025), Ross Atkins & Mark Shapiro have:



- 4 WC Appearances

- AL Division Title

- AL Championship Appearance



Over the past 9 years (prior to 2025), Ross Atkins & Mark Shapiro have:

- 4 WC Appearances

- AL Division Title

- AL Championship Appearance

Why not giving up on them after 2024 was the right move

Shapiro Before his Time in Toronto

His experience and ability to positively impact an organization is what originally attracted the Blue Jays' organization to Shapiro as he spent 1991 through 2015 with the Cleveland Guardians in a variety of different roles.

Director of Player Development- 1993 to 1998

Vice President of Baseball Operations and Assistant General Manager- 1999 to 2001

Executive VP and General Manager- 2002 to 2010

President of Baseball Operations- 2010 to 2015

His time as a general manager he really shined for the Guardians which is why he was named Executive of the Year by Baseball America in 2005. Two years later the Guardians won the AL Central with a 96-win season.

Shapiro knows what it takes for a team to win in the majors which has been proven time and time again. He was a crucial piece to the puzzle of their 2025 season where his work from the last decade was on full display.

This extension was a right move by the Jays and another key contract to their 2026 comeback tour.

