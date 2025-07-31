Blue Jays Acquire Catcher Brandon Valenzuela in Deadline Trade With Padres
The Toronto Blue Jays announced on Thursday that the team acquired catcher Brandon Valenzuela in a trade with the San Diego Padres.
With just hours until the deadline passed, teams all over the league were busy trying to put the final touches on their roster as the postseason draws closer, and the Blue Jays were no exception.
Toronto made the move with a wildly busy Padres team to add Valenzuela to the organization, sending infielder Will Wagner back the other way to Southern California.
More News: Blue Jays Bet on Veteran Stability by Trading for Guardians Star Shane Bieber
Valenzuela is a 24-year-old native of Hermosillo, Mexico who was blocked from the possibility of Major League playing time due to San Diego's excess of depth at the position.
This season, with Double-A San Antonio, Valenzuela has hit .229/.313/.387 with 12 home runs, 46 RBI and six stolen bases.
Throughout the entirety of his minor league career, the switch-hitting backstop owns a .714 OPS.
Wagner, the other half of this one-for-one swap, is in his second Major League season with the Blue Jays, who previously acquired him from the Houston Astros.
More News: Blue Jays To Acquire Former Cy Young Winner Shane Bieber From Guardians
Drafted by the Astros in the 18th round of the 2021 MLB draft, Wagner owns a .237/.336/.298 slash line in his 40 games with Toronto this season.
Wagner has yet to hit a home run, but he's worked 15 walks and provided some solid defensive versatility for the team's infield.
The Padres hope Wagner will bring those same traits to their roster, while the Blue Jays add a quality prospect at a premium position.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI